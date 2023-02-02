'Sip and Snap': Realme teams up with Coca-Cola for limited edition smartphone

As far as limited edition phones go, this could be an un-expected pairing: Realme and Coco-Cola. The brands have announced a new limited edition smartphone: realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition. The Coca-Cola phone can be easily recognized by the colour scheme. The phone features the iconic red and black design of Coca-Cola.

Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition Availability

The new limited Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition will be launched on February 10 at 12:30 PM IST. The smartphone gets the same internals as the Pro model. The device will be powered by Snapdragon 695 5G processor, a 5000mAh battery, and a 108MP ProLight camera.

For booking the limited edition device the buyers can go to realme.com. The company claims that only 6,000 units will be available globally. Bookings will come with a unique limited number card for customers.

The realme 10 Pro now comes with a new colour scheme that will surely remind you of Coca-Cola

Realme 10 Pro Specifications

The standard Realme 10 Pro was introduced in the month of November. The Realme 10 Pro comes with a 6.72-inch IPS LCD FullHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate.

The device comes with Android 13 out of the box with Realme UI 4.0 on top. The device also comes with a 108 MP lens coupled with a 2MP depth sensor.

The Realme 10 Pro is available in two variants. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage s priced at Rs 18,999. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 19,999.

