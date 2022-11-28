Realme 10 Pro+ price revealed to be under Rs 25,000 in India; check all specifications

Realme has announced two major launches in India for the next month. The Realme 10 Pro series is expected to launch in December and now its vice president has taken to Twitter to leak the price range.

In a video posted by Madhav Seth, VP, Realme and President of company's International Business Group, he revealed two specifications about the upcoming models. First, the price being under Rs 25,000 and the other, a curve display. He captioned it, "Kudos to our product team for figuring this one out. #realme10ProSeries5G." hinting towards the struggle between teams who made a curve display smartphone possible in under Rs 25,000.

Kudos to our product team for figuring this one out. #realme10ProSeries5G pic.twitter.com/A5DZNMyWek November 26, 2022

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is expected to come with a 6.7-inch curved OLED Full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 800 nits of peak brightness, and HDR10+ support and will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor. The phone is also expected to have 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Realme 10 Pro+ is also expected to feature a 108MP triple camera system on the back of the phone. Meanwhile, the selfie camera is likely to be a 16 MP unit. It will have a USB Type-C port to charge its 5000mAh battery.

The 10 Pro+ has already been launched in China in three storage variants: 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB and retailed at about CNY 1,699 (about Rs 19,400), CNY 1,999 (about Rs 22,900) and CNY 2299 (about Rs 26,300) respectively.

The launch date for the 10 Pro series in India is likely to be December 8.