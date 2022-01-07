Smartphone trends for 2022: Faster charging speeds, 5G dominance, sees Flipkart

Despite chip shortage in the industry, 2021 still saw smartphones churning out new tech while keeping up with user demands as the pandemic kept most of the world indoors. And with an eye on the year that just went by, e-commerce platform Flipkart has shared its list of predicted smartphone trends for 2022.

The list of trends includes features one can expect to see in smartphones in 2022 given what we’ve already seen in 2021.

For starters, Flipkart predicts that 2022 is going to be a breakthrough year for budget phones with more chipset manufacturers entering the segment by bringing in flagship features here. Alongside, 5nm chipsets are also expected to be more widely used in smartphones.

Predictions also include the rise of 5G devices in India, particularly in the Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 segment. Flipkart suggests that the Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 segment too might see 5G devices being introduced as the country prepares for this new tech.

Bringing in another flagship-level feature to budget devices, AMOLED displays are expected to become a “hygiene expectation’ in smartphones above Rs 10,000 by the end of 2022, Flipkart predicts.

Smartphones of 2022 will probably also cater further to gaming enthusiasts by introducing higher refresh rates, attachable mods, and physical buttons, according to Flipkart’s list of predicted trends.

The e-commerce platform is of the opinion that 8K videos will become more popular in 2022 with many smartphones catering to that. Along with this, brands might focus more on new charging and battery tech with a focus on smaller physical batteries and faster charging speeds, like 120W fast charging support, etc.

As far as design is concerned, Flipkart suggests that the smartphones in 2022 are probably going to be lighter, slimmer, and more compact, while foldables and expandables will continue to dominate the form factor segment with these becoming more affordable and possibly more accessible.

Additionally, one can expect to see a wide variety of screen innovations like an under-display camera, etc. Smartphones in the Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 price bracket might see the inclusion of better camera tech, like OIS support and 144Hz refresh rates.

Lastly, Flipkart predicts that with smartphones becoming a regular necessity, consumers might explore newer ways of owning smartphones - like leasing or upgrading through smart plans that make it cheaper.

Also Read: Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Xiaomi launches 'fastest charging smartphone in the country'

Also Read: UPI money transfer without Internet or smartphone; know how to do it