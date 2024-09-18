scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Snapchat gets major update: New AI features, AR glasses, simplified design and more

Feedback

Snapchat gets major update: New AI features, AR glasses, simplified design and more

Snap Inc. unveils a wave of innovations at its Partner Summit, including AI-powered chat, a new operating system for AR glasses, and a redesigned Snapchat app.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Snapchat Snapchat

Snap Inc. made a splash at its annual Partner Summit (SPS 2024), announcing a host of new features and products designed to transform how users interact with augmented reality (AR) and the Snapchat platform.

Introducing Spectacles: Standalone AR Glasses

Snap Inc. unveiled its fifth-generation Spectacles, AR glasses that allow users to experience Lenses and interact with the world in a new way. These see-through, standalone glasses are powered by Snap OS, a groundbreaking operating system designed to enhance real-world interactions.

"Spectacles are the result of a decade of research and development to introduce hardware that breaks the bounds of screens and brings people together in the real world," the company said in a statement.

Key features of Spectacles include:

Lightweight Design: Weighing only 226 grams, less than half the weight of typical VR headsets.

Hand and Voice Control: Intuitive navigation with hand gestures and voice commands.

Snap Spatial Engine: Enables realistic three-dimensional rendering of Lenses in the user's environment.

Shared Experiences: Designed for collaborative and multiplayer AR experiences.

Developer-Friendly Platform: No developer tax and new tools for building and sharing Lenses.

Partnerships: Collaborations with companies like LEGO Group, Lucasfilm, Niantic, and OpenAI to create innovative AR experiences for Spectacles.

A Simplified Snapchat Experience

Snap Inc. is testing a redesigned Snapchat app that simplifies navigation and prioritises communication and content discovery. The new design features:

Open to Camera: The app launches directly into the camera, encouraging users to capture and share Snaps.

Unified Chat and Stories: Conversations and Stories are combined in a single tab for a more streamlined experience.

Personalised Content Feed: A unified recommendation system combines Stories and Spotlight videos, prioritising content from friends and relevant recommendations.

New AI and Chat Features

Snapchat is introducing AI-powered features to enhance user interactions and creative expression. These include:

AI Lenses: New AI-powered lenses, including one that predicts a user's future appearance.

AI Memories: AI-generated collages, video mashups, and captions for Memories.

My Selfie: A feature that allows users to create an AI-generated representation of themselves for use in Snaps.

Enhanced My AI: Expanded capabilities for My AI, including interpreting parking signs, translating menus, and identifying plants.

Improved Communication Features: Local time zones in chat, enhanced HD video calls, and Snap Mail for asynchronous communication.

Empowering Creators with New Tools

Simplified Profile Design: Easy toggling between personal and public accounts, with enhanced customisation options for public profiles.

Templates for Snaps: Pre-designed templates for creating visually appealing Snaps from photos and videos.

Replies and Quoting: Improved engagement features for creators to interact with their audience.

Snap Star Collab Studio: Facilitates partnerships between creators and brands, with access to engagement and demographic data.

Pushing the Boundaries of AR

Snapchat Cam Expansion: Bringing Snapchat's AR experiences to more real-world venues, teams, artists, and broadcast partners.

Lip Syncing Lens: A new Lens that allows users to create lip-syncing videos with a library of music tracks.

NYX Beauty Bestie: An AI-powered Lens that recommends personalised makeup looks.

Lens Studio: Empowering AR Creation:

Snap Inc. is enhancing its Lens Studio AR authoring tool with AI-powered features to make AR creation more accessible and powerful, including:

Easy Lens: A chat-based interface that uses large language models to help users create Lenses quickly and easily.

GenAI Suite: A suite of tools powered by generative AI, including an Animation Library, Body Morph for 3D character creation, and Icon Generation.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Sep 18, 2024, 3:39 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement