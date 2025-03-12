Snapchat India introduces ‘Sponsored Snaps’ for brands; AJIO becomes first to launch the format

Snapchat India has launched Sponsored Snaps, a disruptive ad format designed to connect brands with consumers through direct visual messaging in the Chat inbox. Leading fashion e-commerce brand AJIO is the first in India to use this innovation, tapping into Snapchat’s Gen Z and Millennial audience with immersive storytelling and call-to-action-driven campaigns.

Sponsored Snaps allow businesses to deliver full-screen vertical video ads directly into a user’s Chat inbox, maximising visibility, engagement, and conversions. This format is designed to:

• Raise awareness with broad reach in Snapchat’s highly engaged Chat feature.

• Drive consideration by letting users choose to interact with the content.

• Boost conversions with a direct call-to-action inside the message.

This mobile-first format is tailored for brands looking to enhance their storytelling and connect with digital-first consumers in an organic and interactive way.

AJIO is leveraging Sponsored Snaps to promote its latest fashion collections, making use of Snapchat’s dynamic and visually rich ad experience.

Arpan Biswas, Chief Marketing Officer, AJIO said, “At AJIO, we are continually exploring innovative avenues to engage with our audience. Sponsored Snaps present a unique opportunity to connect with digital-first consumers in an organic and interactive manner. As one of the first brands in India to adopt this format, we are excited to leverage its potential to elevate our storytelling and foster deeper, more meaningful connections with Snapchat’s dynamic and highly engaged community.”

Neha Jolly Sawhney, Head of Ad Monetisation, India, Snap Inc added, “Sponsored Snap is truly a first-of-its-kind ad format tapping into Gen Z’s preference for visually rich, engaging content. This format provides brands like AJIO an opportunity to connect with our community in an authentic way. Our Chat inbox is a powerful way to reach Snapchatters, and Sponsored Snaps are a natural extension of how people already engage with brands and businesses on our platform. It expands their reach through one of the most widely used features, delivering an immersive, interactive experience that resonates with a mobile-first, visual audience.”

While Sponsored Snaps currently offer interactive video placements, the feature is expected to evolve with AI-powered interactions, enabling:

• Personalised recommendations based on user behavior.

• AI-driven customer support through chat-based responses.

• Direct transactions within Snapchat, creating a seamless social commerce experience.

The Sponsored Snaps format debuted in the U.S., where Universal Pictures leveraged it for Wicked Part 1, and later in Canada, where Disney used it for Moana 2.