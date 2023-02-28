What would you name your AI chatbot? Snapchat introduces ChatGPT-like AI which can be named by the user

Snap Inc. has just announced the launch of a new chatbot, My AI, which runs on the latest version of OpenAI's GPT technology customized for Snapchat. The new AI will be available as an experimental feature for Snapchat+ subscribers, the chatbot is set to roll out this week.

According to Snapchat, the new My AI chatbot is designed to assist users in various tasks, from recommending birthday gift ideas for their best friends, planning hiking trips for long weekends, suggesting recipes for dinner, and even writing poems for their friends. Users can personalize their My AI experience by giving it a name and customizing the wallpaper for their chat.

Snapchat plans to use My AI to enhance the overall user experience, especially for those who rely on chatbots. Snap Inc. is looking for feedback from users and hopes that My AI. So far, there is no confirmation if this new chatbot will be rolled out to non-paying members.

Snapchat Users Should Tread With Caution

While My AI is an AI-powered chatbot, Snap Inc. reminds users that it is prone to hallucination and can be tricked into saying almost anything. To counter this issue, Snap Inc. advises users not to share any confidential information or rely on My AI for advice.

Snap Inc. also emphasizes that while My AI is designed to avoid biased, incorrect, harmful, or misleading information, mistakes may still occur. To ensure that My AI remains accurate and helpful, Snap Inc. encourages users to submit feedback by pressing and holding on any message from My AI.

