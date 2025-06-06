Snapchat lands on Apple Watch, expands Lens Studio to iOS and Web

Snapchat has announced two major updates: the launch of a dedicated Apple Watch app and an expanded rollout of its Lens Studio platform to iOS and the web. The updates reflect Snap Inc.’s push to broaden its device ecosystem and empower more users to create with augmented reality (AR).

In a newsroom post, Snapchat highlighted that with over 900 million users globally, the need to stay connected across a variety of devices has never been more critical. “The number of devices we use in our daily lives has grown,” the company said, underscoring its intent to extend Snapchat beyond the smartphone.

The new Apple Watch app, compatible with watchOS 9.0 or later, does not allow users to send Snaps or initiate new messages. However, it does enable quick replies to incoming messages using Scribble, Dictation, or emojis. While such capabilities were already indirectly available through mirrored iPhone notifications, the dedicated app aims to offer a more direct and native experience for smartwatch users.

Alongside the wearable update, Snapchat also rolled out its popular AR development tool, Lens Studio, to iPhone and the web. Previously a desktop-exclusive software, Lens Studio now includes AI-powered features that allow iOS users to create and publish AR Lenses directly from their devices. These tools support creative enhancements like adding Bitmojis, applying generative effects, and experimenting with new visual styles.

Although the desktop version remains the go-to platform for advanced developers, Snap said the new iOS app and web version are designed to lower the entry barrier for creators and hobbyists looking to explore AR.

Lens Studio is now freely available for iPhone via the App Store and online at lensstudio.snapchat.com, opening up new possibilities for mobile-first AR content.