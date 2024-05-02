scorecardresearch
Business Today
TECHNOLOGY
News
Snapchat to introduce new features including editable messages, emoji reactions, and AI-powered reminders

Snapchat to introduce new features including editable messages, emoji reactions, and AI-powered reminders

Snapchat is launching a range of new features, including the ability to edit sent messages, emoji reactions, and AI-powered reminders. The editable messages feature will initially be available to Snapchat Plus subscribers.

Snapchat is set to introduce a host of new features, including an option to edit sent messages within a limited time frame. This allows users to correct typos or any other mistakes in their messages. However, the edit option will only be available if the recipient has not yet opened the message, and within five minutes of sending it. The company has also announced that this feature will initially be available for Snapchat Plus subscribers.

Just like Snapchat, other popular messaging platforms like Meta’s Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Apple's iOS 16 have also introduced this feature in the past year, and Google may soon follow suit.

Along with the editing feature, Snapchat will also introduce emoji reactions, map reactions, and a new AI-powered reminders tool. The AI tool will help users remember important deadlines by setting up a countdown.

Moreover, Snapchat will also allow users to generate custom clothes for their Bitmoji using AI, and AI Lenses will let users create a Polaroid-style '90s version of themselves with just a selfie. If Bitmojis don't appeal to users, they can send regular emoji reactions to messages.

Users can also react to friends who share their location on Snapchat, but only while not driving. The new features are available now, while the editable messages for Plus subscribers will be introduced soon.

Published on: May 02, 2024, 11:34 AM IST
