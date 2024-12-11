Social media in 2024: India’s most mentioned brands, shows, and sports heroes

As 2024 ends, new data from reveals the moments that dominated social media conversations across India. Sprinklr Insights platform analysed mentions from sources like Twitter and Reddit, highlighting key trends in pop culture, sports, and brand engagement.

Diwali was the most-discussed event of the festive season, with over 7.2 million mentions. WhatsApp (872,000 mentions), Amazon (785,000 mentions), and Apple (727,000 mentions) were the most talked-about brands. In the streaming sector, Netflix led with 550,000 mentions, far ahead of Prime Video’s 150,000. Mobility brand Ola generated 270,000 mentions, surpassing Uber’s 190,000. Food delivery competitors Zomato (155,000 mentions) and Swiggy (145,000 mentions) saw similar levels of engagement, while Blinkit (52,616 mentions) edged out Zepto (43,756 mentions) in quick commerce.

Local storytelling dominated streaming conversations, with Netflix’s Heeramandi emerging as the most-mentioned show at 98,000 mentions. Other popular titles included House of the Dragon S4 (54,000 mentions), Mirzapur S3 (27,000 mentions), and Panchayat S3 (15,000 mentions). Anticipation for Squid Game S2, releasing in December, was high, with the show reaching 469 million online.

Concerts by Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh, and Dua Lipa sparked widespread interest. Dosanjh’s Dil Luminati tour reached 485 million people, while Dua Lipa’s Mumbai performance, which included a mashup of Levitating with a Shah Rukh Khan feature, garnered significant attention. Among anime fans, One Piece led conversations with 129,000 mentions, followed by Pokémon (93,000 mentions) and Naruto (64,000 mentions).

In sports, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were heavily discussed as both retired from T20 cricket after the 2024 World Cup, generating 23,660 and 23,260 mentions respectively. Paralympian Sheetal Devi recorded a 5000% increase in social media engagement, becoming one of the year’s most influential sportspersons.