Google's Year in Search 2024: 'Heeramandi', 'Panchayat', 'Bigg Boss 18' among most searched Indian shows. See full list here

Cinephiles and binge watchers took to Google in 2024 with much more vigor compared to last year to search for their web shows. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut series Heeramandi ruled the roost on Google this year.

Not only was it the most searched web series in India but also globally. Heeramandi garnered popularity not only because it was Bhansali's first-ever web series but because of Manisha Koirala's portrayal as the brothel owner Mallikajaan.

The show was also widely talked about because of the grandiose set and costume design. Besides Heeramandi, Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal-starrer Mirzapur was also quite the rage on Google this year.

The increase in search volume can be attributed to the makers' announcement of a Mirzapur movie. Heeramandi, Mirzapur 3 and Bigg Boss 17 were among the most searched movies and dramas in Pakistan as well.

Globally, Heeramandi featured among the top 5 most searched shows alongside the likes of Baby Reindeer, Fallout, House of the Dragon, and Shogun. Another most searched show in India was the Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey-starrer post-apocalyptic drama The Last of Us.

The Last of Us and Bigg Boss 17 also featured on the Google's Year in Search list for 2023.

Google's Year in Search: Where to watch top searched shows in India

Shows Where to watch Heeramandi Netflix Mirzapur Amazon Prime Video Last of Us Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema Bigg Boss 17 JioCinema Panchayat Amazon Prime Video Queen of Tears Netflix Marry My Husband Amazon Prime Video Kota Factory YouTube, Netflix Bigg Boss 18 JioCinema 3 Body Problem Netflix

Besides this, the most searched movies include Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree 2, Prabhas-led Kalki 2898 AD, Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail, and India's official entry to Oscars 2025 Laapataa Ladies.

Other most searched movies included critically acclaimed Malayalam films like Aavesham and Manjummel Boys. Moreover, top searched songs in India in 2024 include Aaj Ki Raat, Nadaaniyan, Husn, Illuminati, Ye Tune Kya Kiya, Aasa Kooda, and Yeh Raaten Yeh Mausam-Lofi.