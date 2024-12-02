Should India ban social media for children? Netizens weigh in on the debate

The debate over whether India should ban social media for children under 16 has gained momentum, with a recent poll by Business Today revealing strong public support for such a measure. Conducted on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter), the poll found that 91 per cent of respondents on LinkedIn and 94.3 per cent on X users who voted are in favour of a ban. This overwhelming backing highlights widespread concerns about children's exposure to social media, although the discussion has also uncovered various perspectives on implementation and impact.

Related Articles

The idea of restricting children's access to social media has been discussed more widely following Australia's announcement of plans to enforce a similar ban by 2025. Under the Australian model, platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat would be required to verify users' ages and block those under 16. Non-compliance could lead to fines of up to AUD 49.5 million (USD 32 million). While India has not formally considered such legislation, the Australian approach has prompted discussions on whether similar measures are needed in India, particularly given growing concerns over youth mental health and online safety.

The poll results indicate strong public concern over social media's impact on children. Despite this apparent consensus, comments on LinkedIn suggested that the issue is complex. Some users proposed alternatives to a complete ban, emphasising the need for balanced approaches that ensure safety while allowing children to benefit from technology.

Dr Suryanarayana Reddy, a LinkedIn user, opposed a total ban and suggested introducing a 'child mode' feature on social media platforms. He pointed out that when used responsibly, social media could help children learn and prepare for the future. Another user, Arindam, a cybersecurity professional, recommended safety measures instead of a ban, such as limiting children's access to certain content and ensuring cultural alignment with their region. He also suggested parental oversight, proposing that parents validate registrations or receive activity reports from platforms.

Issues such as cyberbullying, mental health challenges, and data privacy risks have intensified calls for regulation. However, implementing such bans poses significant challenges. Australia is exploring various age-verification methods, including biometric age estimation, document-based verification, and cross-referencing data to determine age. While these methods aim to balance privacy and security, they are not fool-proof, and critics have raised concerns about data collection and accessibility for children without official IDs.

If India were to consider similar policies, it would face comparable hurdles. Ensuring compliance across a large and diverse population would require substantial resources and technological innovation. Critics also worry about the unintended consequences, such as potential privacy breaches or overly restrictive internet access.

The debate on a potential social media ban for children underscores the need for a balanced approach. While the Business Today poll shows strong support for the idea, experts and users alike stress that any policy should address the unique needs and challenges of young users.

The overwhelming public response suggests that many believe it's time for India to consider stronger measures to protect its youngest internet users, though whether this will take the form of a ban or alternative solutions is yet to be decided.