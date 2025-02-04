scorecardresearch
SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son says AGI will arrive ‘much earlier,’ expands AI push with OpenAI partnership

SoftBank's Masayoshi Son says AGI will arrive 'much earlier,' expands AI push with OpenAI partnership

SoftBank deepens its AI ambitions with a massive investment in OpenAI tech, a Japan-focused joint venture, and the unveiling of “Cristal Intelligence” to revolutionize business automation.



SoftBank is making a bold move in artificial intelligence (AI), not only as an investor in the $500 billion Project Stargate—a major initiative to expand AI infrastructure in the US but also through a new Japanese joint venture with OpenAI and a $3 billion deployment of OpenAI’s technology across its businesses.

At an announcement event in Tokyo, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son introduced Cristal Intelligence, a next-generation AI system designed to automate knowledge work and enhance efficiency across SoftBank’s business ecosystem. The company claims the technology will reshape business operations by automating over 100 million workflows.

SoftBank and OpenAI are forming a 50-50 joint venture called “SB OpenAI Japan” to market Cristal Intelligence exclusively to major companies in Japan. The partnership signals SoftBank’s commitment to embedding OpenAI’s advanced models into its vast corporate network, including Arm and SoftBank Corp.

According to the official statement:

    •    Arm, the chip design giant owned by SoftBank, will integrate Cristal Intelligence to enhance productivity and innovation across its operations.

    •    SoftBank Corp., the company’s telecom and tech arm, aims to automate 100 million workflows, improving efficiency and unlocking new business opportunities.

During the event, Son reiterated his belief that Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) - an AI system with human-level reasoning capabilities - will arrive “much earlier” than his previous prediction of two to three years. His statement aligns with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s evolving stance on what constitutes AGI, as the technology landscape continues to shift rapidly.

In a dramatic display, Son introduced Cristal Intelligence while holding a crystal ball, symbolising his vision of AI-driven transformation.

Published on: Feb 04, 2025, 2:18 PM IST
