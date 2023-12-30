‘Someone from South Delhi ordered 9,940 condoms in 2023’: Blinkit’s Albinder Dhindsa shares best of 2023 trends

Blinkit’s founder Albinder Dhindsa unveiled some of the fun sales trends of 2023, highlighting a diverse array of products that captured the market's interest. The year saw an unprecedented surge in the purchase of various items, reflecting evolving consumer preferences and needs.

Addressing the public on Friday, Dhindsa divulged that the sales of condoms and Partysmart tablets had experienced a significant surge, indicating a societal shift in purchasing habits. The figures, he shared, illuminated intriguing insights into consumer behaviour and popular product choices in the current era.

Among the astonishing revelations, one individual from South Delhi notably placed an order for a staggering 9,940 condoms throughout the year. Additionally, someone purchased 18 copies of 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows' highlighting the enduring popularity of the series even after all this time.

Moreover, the statistics revealed an unexpected surge in the sales of everyday essentials. A staggering 21,167 Boroline units were ordered, reflecting an increased reliance on personal care products. Similarly, an individual from South Delhi showcased an unusual penchant by ordering 38 underwear pieces within a month, underscoring a distinctive trend in consumer behaviour.

Furthermore, the year witnessed an astounding delivery of 80,267 Gangajal bottles, indicating a significant cultural and religious relevance for this revered product. Notably, a staggering 30,02,080 Partysmart tablets were also delivered, shedding light on the prevalence of this particular commodity in the market.

The city of Gurugram made headlines with its remarkable consumption trends, ordering a staggering 65,973 lighters in the course of 2023. Moreover, an intriguing revelation surfaced as Gurugram surpassed the consumption of tonic water over traditional soft drinks, showcasing a unique shift in beverage preferences among its residents.

Adding to the diversity of purchases, an impressive 3,51,033 printouts were delivered before 8 am, underlining the increasing reliance on printed materials in various sectors.

In its first full financial year after pivoting to quick commerce, Blinkit witnessed a remarkable surge in operational revenue, soaring by an impressive 207 per cent to reach Rs 724 crore. However, this period also marked a widened net loss, amounting to Rs 1,190 crore, in FY23. These figures mark the first comprehensive annual results since Zomato's acquisition of the company in the preceding year.

Comparatively, in FY22, when Blinkit was known as Grofers, the company reported an operating revenue of Rs 236 crore, alongside a net loss of Rs 1,021 crore, as per data sourced from PrivateCircle Research.

The financial reports also highlighted significant shifts in expenditure patterns. Delivery-related expenses witnessed an astonishing 140 per cent increase, surging from Rs 236 crore in FY22 to Rs 566 crore in FY23. This surge can be attributed to the quick commerce model's reliance on a higher number of delivery riders, albeit covering shorter distances per delivery.

Notably, employee expenses surged by 14 per cent to Rs 311 crore in FY23, while finance costs escalated by a staggering 168 per cent to Rs 110 crore.

However, amidst the fiscal challenges, Blinkit experienced substantial growth in specific revenue streams. Revenue generated from brand advertising on the platform surged by 124 per cent, reaching Rs 159 crore in FY23. Furthermore, delivery services revenue witnessed a commendable rise, jumping by 127 per cent to Rs 161 crore, while marketplace commissions experienced a significant surge of 176 per cent, reaching Rs 405 crore during the same period.