Sonos Ace review: A comfy and feature-packed debut

Sonos, the audio brand synonymous with high-quality multi-room audio systems, has finally entered the headphone arena with the Sonos Ace. Priced at Rs 39,999 in India, these premium over-ear headphones make a strong first impression, delivering impressive comfort, powerful noise cancellation, and a unique feature that deeply integrates with the Sonos ecosystem - TV Audio Swap.

Design and Comfort: A Premium and Comfortable Fit

The Sonos Ace exudes a sophisticated aesthetic, reminiscent of Apple's AirPods Max, with its sleek lines, aluminium hinges, and magnetically attached earcups. The knit ear cup padding and plush leatherette headband provide exceptional comfort, making them ideal for extended listening sessions. The secure fit, aided by a well-judged clamping force, ensures the headphones stay comfortably in place without feeling too tight.

Intuitive Controls and Robust Build

The Ace features a user-friendly layout of physical buttons, offering a tactile and responsive experience for controlling playback, volume, and ANC/transparency modes. While customisation options are somewhat limited, the distinct feedback for each button press and the intuitive placement make them easy to use.

Sonos has clearly prioritised durability, employing a robust construction with high-quality materials. The aluminium yokes, magnetic ear cups, and easily replaceable ear pads contribute to a sense of longevity and premium craftsmanship.

A Warm and Engaging Sound Signature

The Sonos Ace aims for a warm and full sound emphasising bass, creating a punchy and engaging listening experience. While this tuning might not appeal to purists seeking a perfectly neutral sound, it enhances the impact of bass-heavy genres like EDM and hip-hop. Vocals and lead instruments are generally clear and well-defined but could benefit from a bit more presence and detail.

The Sonos app provides basic EQ adjustments with bass and treble sliders, allowing for some degree of sound customisation. Additionally, the "Loudness" feature compensates for the reduced bass and treble perception at lower volumes, enabling a more balanced sound at quieter listening levels.

Class-Leading Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode

The Sonos Ace excels in noise cancellation, effectively reducing a wide range of ambient noise, from the low rumble of aeroplane engines to the chatter of busy offices. Its ANC performance rivals that of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market, creating a peaceful and immersive listening environment.

The transparency mode, which allows you to hear your surroundings without removing the headphones, is equally impressive, delivering a natural and lifelike representation of the outside world.

TV Audio Swap: A Game-Changer for Sonos Users

The standout feature of the Sonos Ace is the TV Audio Swap, a unique functionality that allows seamless audio transfer between the headphones and a compatible Sonos soundbar (currently limited to the Sonos Arc). This feature transforms the home theatre experience, enabling private listening without compromising on audio quality.

While the initial rollout is limited to iOS users and a single soundbar model, Sonos plans to expand compatibility to Android devices and other soundbars in the future.

Software: Room for Growth

The Sonos app, while offering basic controls for the Ace, feels somewhat underdeveloped compared to the feature-rich apps offered by competitors. The limited EQ options and the absence of advanced features like TrueCinema room correction leave room for improvement. However, Sonos has a track record of refining its software through updates, suggesting future enhancements are likely.

Connectivity: Versatile Options

The Sonos Ace provides a range of connectivity options, including Bluetooth 5.4 with support for high-quality codecs like aptX Adaptive and aptX Lossless, ensuring a stable and high-fidelity wireless connection. Wired listening is also possible using the included USB-C and 3.5mm cables.

A Solid Foundation for Future Innovation

The Sonos Ace marks a confident first step into the headphone market for Sonos. While the sound quality could be more refined and the app experience more robust, the Ace delivers exceptional comfort, outstanding noise cancellation, and a unique feature that elevates the Sonos ecosystem. With future updates and expanded compatibility, the Ace has the potential to become a strong contender in the premium headphone market.