Business Today
Sony India announces PlayStation 5 Slim for India: Check price, availability, other details

Sony India has announced the pricing for the much-awaited PlayStation 5 Slim console and Digital Edition. The consoles will be available from 5th April 2024 onwards across participating retailers

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Sony PlayStation 5 Slim

Sony India has announced the pricing for its much-awaited PlayStation 5 Slim console and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. The PlayStation 5 Slim console (CFI-2000 model group – slim) will be available for Rs 54,990, while the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (CFI-2000 model group – slim) will be priced at Rs.44,990. Both consoles will be available for purchase from 5th April 2024, at participating retailers.

The PS5 Slim supports 4K games up to 120Hz with the HDMI 2.1 technology. The PS5 Slim and the regular PS5 share the same specs, but the PS5 Slim has a reduced mass and dimensions.

The PlayStation 5 Slim is a compact gaming console that doesn’t compromise on power. It comes with 1TB of SSD storage.

The console supports ray tracing along with 4K-TV gaming and HDR technology.

The PS5 Slim also offers Tempest 3D AudioTech, which immerses you in soundscapes where it feels as if the sound comes from every direction. The haptic feedback and adaptive triggers add another layer of immersion.

The PS5 Slim is also backwards compatible, meaning it can play over 4,000 PS4 games. Some of these games even have faster and smoother frame rates on the PS5 Slim.

Specifications: 

  • External dimensions (excluding projecting parts): Approximately 358 × 80 × 216 mm (width × height × depth).
  • Mass: Approximately 2.6 kg.
  • CPU: x86-64-AMD Ryzen Zen 2, 8 Cores / 16 Threads, Variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz.
  • GPU: AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based graphics engine, Ray Tracing Acceleration, Variable frequency, up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 TFLOPS).
  • System Memory: GDDR6 16GB, 448GB/s Bandwidth.
  • SSD: 1TB, 5.5GB/s Read Bandwidth (Raw).
  • PS5 Game Disc: Ultra HD Blu-ray, up to 100GB/disc.
  • BD/DVD drive: Disc Drive port.
  • Video Out: Support of 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI ver.2.1).
  • Audio: Tempest 3D AudioTech.
  • Input/Output Front of Console: USB Type-C port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps), USB Type-C port (Hi-Speed USB).
  • Input/Output Back of Console: USB Type-A port (Super-Speed USB 10Gbps) x2.
  • Networking: Ethernet (10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T), Wi-fi: IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax.

Published on: Apr 02, 2024, 11:01 AM IST
