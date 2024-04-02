Sony India announces PlayStation 5 Slim for India: Check price, availability, other details

Sony India has announced the pricing for its much-awaited PlayStation 5 Slim console and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. The PlayStation 5 Slim console (CFI-2000 model group – slim) will be available for Rs 54,990, while the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (CFI-2000 model group – slim) will be priced at Rs.44,990. Both consoles will be available for purchase from 5th April 2024, at participating retailers.

The PS5 Slim supports 4K games up to 120Hz with the HDMI 2.1 technology. The PS5 Slim and the regular PS5 share the same specs, but the PS5 Slim has a reduced mass and dimensions.

The PlayStation 5 Slim is a compact gaming console that doesn’t compromise on power. It comes with 1TB of SSD storage.

The console supports ray tracing along with 4K-TV gaming and HDR technology.

The PS5 Slim also offers Tempest 3D AudioTech, which immerses you in soundscapes where it feels as if the sound comes from every direction. The haptic feedback and adaptive triggers add another layer of immersion.

The PS5 Slim is also backwards compatible, meaning it can play over 4,000 PS4 games. Some of these games even have faster and smoother frame rates on the PS5 Slim.

Specifications: