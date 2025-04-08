Sony launches LinkBuds Fit with AI-powered features and noise cancellation

Sony has launched the LinkBuds Fit earbuds in India. The new model promises an enhanced user experience through a combination of noise cancellation, AI-driven voice clarity, and comfort-focused design.

The LinkBuds Fit are equipped with Sony’s Integrated Processor V2, the same chip found in its flagship WF-1000XM5, offering real-time noise cancellation that adapts to the user's environment. In addition, the earbuds feature Sony’s updated ambient sound technology, which automatically adjusts external sound levels to maintain situational awareness while listening to music or taking calls.

Weighing just 4.9g, the earbuds are designed for prolonged use, with soft silicone earbud tips and new Air Fitting Supporters developed from extensive ear shape data. Sony claims that its design helps reduce ear pressure and ensures a more secure fit.

The earbuds support High-Resolution Audio Wireless via LDAC, and include Dynamic Driver X and Edge-AI-based DSEE Extreme technology to further enhance sound quality by restoring compressed audio in real time.

The buds also support hands-free features such as Auto Play, Quick Access to music apps, head gesture controls, and a "Wide Area Tap" function that allows users to control playback without touching the earbuds directly.

Sony claims a battery life of 21 hours, and a 5-minute quick charge can offer up to one hour of playback. The earbuds come with an IPX4 rating for water resistance.

The LinkBuds Fit are compatible with Sony’s renewed Sound Connect app, which allows for personalisation through features like an equaliser and listening history tracking based on World Health Organisation guidelines. A Background Music Effect function is also available, designed to provide a more ambient listening experience.

Environmentally, Sony states that no plastic is used in the earbuds' packaging and that recycled plastic materials have been incorporated into both the earbuds and the charging case.

As part of a limited-period launch offer, customers purchasing the LinkBuds Fit at a special price of ₹18,990 will receive a complimentary SRS-XB100 portable speaker, valued at ₹5,990. The earbuds are available in three colours: Black, White, and Green.