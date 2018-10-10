Soon you may see advertisements in your WhatsApp Status

Since Facebook acquired WhatsApp, the parent company has been trying to figure out a way to make their investment profitable by advertising on the platform. However, with restraints like end-to-end encryption, the company struggled with introducing chat-based advertisement.

Enter Status feature. This feature, that is similar to Instagram's Stories, will be used to advertise on the instant messaging platform. According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is implementing the feature within its beta version but the ads are still invisible. Their tweet states, "WhatsApp beta for Android 2.18.305: WhatsApp is implementing in this version ads for Status. They are not visible yet and the feature will be enabled in future."

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.18.305: WhatsApp is implementing in this version ads for Status. They are not visible yet and the feature will be enabled in future. - WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) October 5, 2018

The Status feature allows the user to post a series of pictures or videos that are on the platform for a limited period. The advertisements are expected to be squeezed in between posts, similar to how Instagram places ads in Stories.

So far, there is no confirmation from WhatsApp, however, if the feature is being tested in beta, the stable version of the app might receive the update soon. Last month, according to Android Headlines, there were rumours about WhatsApp launching ads for iOS devices.

WhatsApp founders, Brian Acton, and Jan Koum left the organisation few years after Facebook acquired the application. Last month, Brian Acton went on record to say that he sold users' privacy when Facebook acquired WhatsApp. In the interview given to Forbes Acton said, "I made a choice and a compromise. And I live with that every day."

Co-founders of another daughter company, Instagram, Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger also quit the company last month. There were no clear reasons why they left the organisation but earlier reports had suggested a conflict in terms of placing advertisements on the image sharing platform.