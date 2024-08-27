SpaceX's Polaris Dawn mission delayed due to technical issue similar to one found in Sunita Williams' Starliner pod

The launch of SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn mission, which was set to carry four private citizens into space, has been delayed due to a technical issue. The mission, initially scheduled for early Tuesday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, was postponed after a helium leak was detected.



SpaceX announced that the launch would be delayed until no earlier than Wednesday, August 28, while teams investigate the helium leak. The issue was found in the Quick Disconnect umbilical, a critical component in the ground support system. Despite this setback, SpaceX assured that both the Falcon 9 rocket and the Dragon spacecraft remain in good condition, and the crew is ready for their mission to low-Earth orbit. A similar issue of multiple helium leaks was encountered by the spacecraft that carried Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore to ISS. Eventually, NASA decided to opt for SpaceX Dragon Crew to bring back Williams and Wilmore in February 2025.

The next launch opportunity is scheduled for Wednesday at 3:38 am ET, with two additional windows at 5:23 am and 7:09 am If necessary, backup opportunities are available on Thursday, August 29.

Mission overview

Polaris Dawn aims to make history as the first mission to include a spacewalk by non-professional astronauts. The crew consists of billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, retired Air Force Lt Col Scott "Kidd" Poteet, and SpaceX engineers Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon. This mission will also attempt to reach the highest Earth orbit since the Apollo program and conduct 36 research studies, including testing Starlink’s laser-based communications in space.

Crew and objectives

The Polaris Dawn crew, combining their diverse expertise, will play a significant role in advancing human space exploration. For Mission Pilot Scott Poteet, Mission Specialist Sarah Gillis, and Mission Specialist and Medical Officer Anna Menon, this will be their first spaceflight. Mission Commander Jared Isaacman, who previously led the Inspiration4 mission, will bring his experience to this groundbreaking journey. Notably, this mission marks the first time that two SpaceX employees, Gillis and Menon, will participate in a human spaceflight, providing crucial insights for future missions aimed at making life multi-planetary.

