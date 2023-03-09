Spotify gets new Instagram-like design with vertical scrolling feature

Spotify is overhauling its app's main home screen with a fresh design that aims to simplify users' discovery of new audio and video content. The redesign emphasizes visuals and vertical scrolling, transforming the once-static display of album covers into a dynamic feed that resembles the popular formats of TikTok and Instagram.

According to the company, the new visual feeds will provide "deeper discovery and more meaningful connections between artists and fans."

Spotify also announced that it crossed 500 million monthly active listeners. In its annual music royalties report, Spotify revealed that the number of artists earning over $1 million and those generating over $10,000 has increased twofold in the last five years.

The Podcasts section will display audio and visual snippets of a recommended show, with the option to pick up where the preview left off, while the Audiobook feed will function similarly.

The Enhance tool has been renamed Smart Shuffle and will now add suggestions to playlists "that perfectly match the vibe" and mix up the order.

Additionally, Spotify will add an auto-play feature for podcasts, giving users the ability to automatically play "another relevant episode" based on what they were listening to.

Users in the US and Canada will also be able to use Spotify's AI DJ feature in the Music tab, allowing them to preview up to five different songs from an album or playlist by tapping on the cards.

Unlike early tests, the company has not added a fourth button to the app's navigation bar for the new visual feeds.

Spotify said that some of the new features will be available immediately, while others will debut in the coming months. The new Home section design rollout is part of Spotify's continued efforts to enhance its user experience and offer a wider range of content to its listeners.

