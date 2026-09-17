Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Starlink Mobile vs T-Mobile: Musk’s satellite strategy faces a new challenge

Starlink Mobile vs T-Mobile: Musk’s satellite strategy faces a new challenge

Elon Musk’s satellite ambitions are drawing criticism from T-Mobile, which says Starlink faces major challenges in matching traditional mobile networks, particularly in densely built cities.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 1:54 PM IST
Starlink Mobile vs T-Mobile: Musk’s satellite strategy faces a new challengeT-Mobile questions whether Elon Musk's Starlink strategy can compete with mobile networks. (Photo: Reuters)

Elon Musk’s plans to expand Starlink into the mobile industry are facing scepticism from one of the US’ biggest telecom operators. T-Mobile CFO Peter Osvaldik has dismissed Starlink Mobile as a serious wireless threat, while questioning whether SpaceX’s approach can realistically compete with traditional cellular networks. Musk and SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell have said Starlink could help eliminate mobile dead zones and bring connectivity to areas where conventional cell towers are difficult to deploy.

Advertisement

Must Read: OpenAI, Anthropic and Google have been discussing AI safety and risks for weeks: All details

However, Osvaldik argues that satellite connectivity faces fundamental limitations in cities, where buildings and other structures can block signals. SpaceX is also considering another approach involving a large number of small cell stations, but T-Mobile has questioned whether that plan can work at the scale required.

T-Mobile says Starlink faces major challenges

At Citi’s 2026 Global TMT Conference on Wednesday, September 16, Osvaldik said T-Mobile does not consider Starlink Mobile a serious wireless competitor. He even criticised what he described as frequent changes to SpaceX’s strategy, arguing that repeatedly changing plans for building a wireless network would not be accepted by a conventional telecom company.

Advertisement

Must Read: 'Sher aaya, sher aaya': Ex-HCL CEO says AI doomsday warnings are hype, won't kill humans

SpaceX outlined its Starlink Mobile plans during its first earnings call in August. The company believes its satellite network can help provide connectivity in remote areas and reduce mobile dead zones. Starlink currently has around 650 direct-to-cell satellites in orbit, alongside a broadband constellation of more than 10,000 satellites.

Shotwell has also said SpaceX expects to compete for customers of major telecom operators, arguing that its service could attract some of them.

Why cities could be a problem for Starlink

Osvaldik believes Starlink’s direct-to-cell technology faces a different challenge in cities. Its low Earth orbit satellites can communicate with phones, but buildings and other structures can obstruct signals.

Advertisement

But SpaceX has another plan - deploying femtocells, or small cell stations, using Starlink equipment installed on buildings. Musk has described these as Starlink antennas placed on the roofs of homes and businesses to provide connectivity directly to phones on the ground.

However, Osvaldik estimates SpaceX could need around 1 billion femtocells to match the coverage of existing cellular networks. He called that scale difficult to imagine.

For users in remote locations, Starlink could still offer another connectivity option. But replacing a nationwide cellular network would require a much larger infrastructure footprint, especially if billions of small stations are needed.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 17, 2026 1:54 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more