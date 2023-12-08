Steve Job’s written $4 cheque from 1976 sold for 30 lakhs in an auction; check details

Apple’s co-founder Steve Jobs wrote a $4 cheque back in 1976, which is sold for $36,000 or Rs 30 lakh in auction, reported The Guardian. The cheque, that has Jobs’ signature on it, was issued to electronics retailer Radio Shack. The auction took place at the Boston-based RR Auction.

As per the report, cheque was written on an "Apple Computer Company" account at a Wells Fargo Bank branch in Los Altos, California, that has now joined a growing market for Jobs' signature and memorabilia.

This is not the first time that Steve Jobs’ signature is being auctioned in the market at such high prices. Last year, a $9.18 Apple Computer cheque signed by Jobs in 1976 was sold for $55,000 that is roughly Rs 45 lakh. In 2022 only, another check of $13.86 to Elmar Electronics was sold for $37,564 (approx Rs 31 lakh).

Jobs’ signature on a job application for employment as an “electronics tech or design engineer”, back from 1973 was sold for $174,757 (approx Rs 1.5 crore). It was considered as one of the earliest known signature of Jobs.

Back when he was 21 years, he signed the original Apple founding contract alongside Steve Wozniack and Ronald Wayne. It was sold by Sotheby’s in 2011 for $1,594,500 (approx Rs 13 crore).

Not just signature, other belongings of Jobs’ are auctioned at high prices. Original Apple computer, also known as Apple-1 was hand-built by founders Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak 47 years ago. Chaffey College alumnus Joey Catuara bought an Apple 1 from his electronics professor in 1977 so he could do computer programming at home. This computer was sold for $500,000 in 2021.

To add to its novelty, the computer is encased in Koa wood – a richly patinated wood abundantly available and easily available in Hawaii. There are only six known examples of the Koa wood case in existence and this unit is one of them.

Back in November 2022, a man even paid $200,000 (approx Rs 1.64 crore) to buy a pair of old Birkenstock sandals owned and worn by the Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. It was the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals at auction.

Also Read:

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman named Time’s ‘CEO of the Year’ 2023

'We prioritise safety of women': Rapido co-founder Pavan Guntupalli after unfortunate Bengaluru incident