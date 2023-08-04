Stock trading on Twitter? X reportedly looking to build trading hub inside app, Musk denies

Social media app X, previously known as Twitter, has embarked on an ambitious endeavour to establish a groundbreaking trading hub right within its platform, according to exclusive details unveiled by Semafor on Thursday. Citing individuals well-versed in the matter and informed about the company's strategic plans, the report sheds light on X's pursuit of a financial data powerhouse to collaborate on this transformative initiative.

X has recently reached out to prominent industry players, soliciting proposals for an array of features to bolster its trading hub concept, according to the report. The company's requests, which were distributed to major providers in the past few weeks, encompass a broad spectrum of offerings including comprehensive financial content, real-time stock data feeds, and an assortment of other pertinent functionalities, as disclosed by the report.

The report intriguingly outlines that interested parties were invited to outline the financial resources they are prepared to commit to the project, yet it remains uncertain which firms have responded with concrete proposals, if any.

Elon Musk, shared in a candid post denying any such feature to the best of his knowledge. “No work is being done on this to the best of my knowledge,” Musk said replying to a post about the news.

In the previous year, Musk alluded to his acquisition of Twitter, portraying it as a catalyst for the realisation of his grand vision – the creation of X. Characterising X as an "everything app," Musk drew parallels to China's technological marvel, WeChat, envisioning a platform that seamlessly integrates an expansive array of functionalities.

Continuing his strategic metamorphosis of the social media landscape, Musk embarked on a recent rebranding endeavour, heralding a significant shift in X Social Media's identity. The instantly recognisable blue bird emblem, a symbol synonymous with Twitter, underwent a transformation, giving way to the new emblem that encapsulates the spirit of ‘X.’

