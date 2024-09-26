Meet the two astronauts set to rescue NASA astronaut Sunita Williams from space

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams is set to return to Earth in February 2025 in SpaceX Crew Dragon space capsule that is now scheduled to take off on September. The two crew members of this Crew-9 mission are NASA astronaut Nick Hague, commander, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, mission specialist. Notably, this mission was scheduled to take off on September 28, however, due to Tropical Storm Helene, it has been rescheduled to September 28.

Here’s all we need to know about the two astronauts who are going to rescue NASA’s Sunita Williams.

Who is Nick Hague?

Tyler N. Hague, a NASA astronaut, was selected in 2013 and completed his first spaceflight in 2019 aboard the International Space Station (ISS) for Expedition 59. With a background as a U.S. Air Force colonel and flight test engineer, Hague played key roles in spacewalks, particularly during his spaceflight when he conducted two spacewalks to upgrade ISS batteries. Hague's career also includes surviving an aborted Soyuz mission in 2018. His education includes a Bachelor’s from the U.S. Air Force Academy and a Master’s from MIT, with expertise in astronautics and engineering.

Who is Aleksandr Gorbunov?

Aleksandr Gorbunov, born on August 12, 1970, in Russia, is a veteran cosmonaut with over 20 years of spaceflight experience. He has participated in two major missions, accumulating over 360 days in space. His first mission took place aboard Soyuz TMA-28 from 2010 to 2011, and his second was with Soyuz MS-09 in 2018. Gorbunov's extensive time in space highlights his significant contributions to space exploration and his role in advancing Russia's space program.

NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov are set to launch aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program. This marks the ninth crew rotation mission with SpaceX. During their five-month stay, they will conduct research and perform essential maintenance tasks on the ISS. The launch will take place from Space Launch Complex-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

As mentioned earlier, the mission has been delayed due to weather conditions. According to a statement by NASA, “Although Tropical Storm Helene is moving through the Gulf of Mexico and expected to impact the Florida panhandle, the storm system is large enough that high winds and heavy rain are expected in the Cape Canaveral and Merritt Island regions on Florida’s east coast.”