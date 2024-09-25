Sunita Williams’ rescue mission delayed? NASA postpones SpaceX Crew-9 launch due to storm Helene

NASA and SpaceX have postponed the launch of the Crew-9 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) due to the potential impact of Tropical Storm Helene, which is strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico. Originally scheduled for Thursday, the launch is now set for Saturday, September 28, at 1:17 p.m. EDT (10:47 p.m. IST), weather permitting.

Related Articles

The decision to delay the launch comes as Helene, currently a tropical storm, is forecast to intensify into a Category 3 hurricane. The storm is expected to make landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast on Thursday, but its effects are anticipated to reach as far as Cape Canaveral and Merritt Island, where high winds and heavy rain could disrupt launch operations.

“Although Tropical Storm Helene is moving through the Gulf of Mexico and expected to impact the Florida panhandle, the storm system is large enough that high winds and heavy rain are expected in the Cape Canaveral and Merritt Island regions,” NASA officials said in a statement on September 24.

NASA and SpaceX are closely monitoring the storm’s progression to ensure the safety of both the crew and the equipment. The Crew-9 mission involves a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule, which are already positioned on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. SpaceX posted a photo of the spacecraft and rocket on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), showing the white, cone-shaped spacecraft atop its rocket, ready for liftoff once conditions allow.

The Crew-9 mission has taken on extra significance as it is now also serving as a rescue mission. NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who have been stranded aboard the ISS due to technical issues with Boeing’s Starliner capsule, will hitch a ride home with Crew-9 when the mission concludes in February 2025. The Crew-9 team, led by NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, will also perform vital research and maintenance tasks aboard the ISS during their stay.

The delay may extend the already long wait for Williams and Wilmore, but safety remains NASA’s top priority. For now, the Crew-9 team and their SpaceX Dragon capsule will remain on standby, with the new launch date set for September 28, pending the weather conditions.

As the storm approaches, both NASA and SpaceX will continue to assess the situation, adjusting plans as needed to ensure a safe and successful mission.