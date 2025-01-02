Stream Apple TV+ for free this weekend: Top picks to watch

Apple TV+ is offering viewers a free streaming window from January 4 to January 5, 2025, giving audiences an opportunity to explore its critically acclaimed catalogue at no cost. Known for its focus on high-quality original content, Apple TV+ has built a reputation for standout films and series across genres.

Here are five must-watch titles to add to your binge list during this limited-time free access:

1. Ted Lasso

• Genre: Comedy, Drama, Sports

• Cast: Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple

This beloved series follows an optimistic American football coach, Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), hired to manage a struggling English soccer team despite no experience in the sport. Initially seen as a joke by the team owner, Ted’s kindness and perseverance inspire those around him. With three seasons of humour, heart, and life lessons, this Emmy-winning show has captured audiences worldwide.

2. Severance

• Genre: Sci-Fi, Thriller

• Cast: Adam Scott, Patricia Clarkson, John Turturro, Christopher Walken

This psychological thriller delves into a dystopian corporate world where employees undergo a procedure to separate their work and personal lives. Adam Scott stars as Mark, a team leader uncovering the unsettling truths behind his employer’s experiments. With its gripping narrative and eerie atmosphere, Severance has been praised as one of the most innovative shows in recent memory.

3. Greyhound

• Genre: War, Action, Drama

• Cast: Tom Hanks, Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, Elisabeth Shue

Starring Tom Hanks as Captain Ernest Krause, Greyhound is an intense World War II drama depicting a harrowing Atlantic convoy mission under relentless attack from German U-boats. With stunning visuals and a fast-paced storyline, the film highlights leadership and courage during war. Based on true events, it’s a must-watch for history buffs and action enthusiasts alike.

4. For All Mankind

• Genre: Sci-Fi, Alternate History

• Cast: Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten

What if the Soviet Union had won the race to the moon? For All Mankind explores an alternate timeline where the space race never ended, leading to decades of innovation and sacrifice. This richly crafted series examines the personal and professional struggles of astronauts and engineers, blending drama with speculative fiction over four captivating seasons.

5. Shrinking

• Genre: Comedy, Drama

• Cast: Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams

This heartwarming series stars Jason Segel as Jimmy, a therapist grieving the loss of his wife, who begins offering unfiltered advice to his patients. Harrison Ford shines as his wise, humorous mentor. Shrinking combines wit, emotion, and relatable characters, making it a standout show for fans of thoughtful comedy dramas.

This free weekend is the perfect chance to explore Apple TV+’s premium content, which includes a mix of uplifting dramas, edge-of-your-seat thrillers, and high-stakes action films.