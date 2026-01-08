Sundar Pichai announces Gemini era for Gmail with new AI-driven features. Check details

Announcing a major update for Gmail users, Sundar Pichai, CEO at Google and Alphabet, in a post on X (formally Twitter) wrote, “We launched Gmail on April Fool’s Day in 2004. 20+ years later, we’re bringing Gmail into the Gemini era. AI Overviews, Suggested personalized replies, Proof read, AI Inbox with new streamlined views and suggested topics to catch-up on and loads more.”

With that announcement, Google has officially ushered Gmail into what it calls the “Gemini era,” rolling out a new suite of AI-powered features designed to make email more intelligent, conversational, and efficient.

At the core of the update is Gemini-powered AI Overviews, which can automatically summarise long email threads and surface key points. Users can also ask questions directly within an email conversation — such as deadlines, action items, or decisions — without scrolling through multiple replies. While basic thread summaries will be available to all Gmail users, the interactive Q&A functionality will be offered through Google’s paid AI subscription tiers.

Google is also expanding its writing and response tools. Suggested personalised replies now use Gemini to draft more context-aware responses that reflect the tone and intent of the conversation. The Help Me Write feature can generate full email drafts from simple prompts, while Proofread provides enhanced grammar, clarity, and tone suggestions for polished communication. Some of these advanced writing tools will be exclusive to paid plans.

Another key addition is the AI Inbox, currently being tested with select users. The feature introduces streamlined inbox views that highlight priority emails, suggest relevant topics to catch up on, and help users focus on what matters most — such as upcoming meetings, tasks, or time-sensitive messages — while pushing less important emails into the background.

Google said the new Gmail experience is built with privacy protections in place and relies on its latest Gemini AI models. The rollout begins in English, with wider availability across regions and languages planned in the coming months.

With these changes, Gmail is evolving from a traditional inbox into an AI-powered assistant, underscoring Google’s broader push to embed generative AI across its core productivity products.