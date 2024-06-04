Sundar Pichai led Google lays off over 100 employees across cloud unit: Report

After Microsoft, Google has reportedly laid off at least 100 employees across its “fastest-growing” Cloud service. As per a report by CNBC, the Sundar Pichai-led company has recently notified employees last week of the cloud cuts. These affected roles including sales, consulting, “go to market” strategy, operations and engineering are expected to be at 100.

The company notified employees last week of the cloud cuts, with roles being eliminated in sales, consulting, “go to market” strategy, operations and engineering, according to internal correspondence viewed by CNBC. At least 100 positions were cut, said people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because they weren’t authorized to speak about the layoffs.

A Google spokesperson close to the matter told CNBC that these cuts are incremental across teams to align themselves better to go to market organisation. “As we’ve shared before, we continue to evolve our business to meet our customers’ priorities and the significant opportunity ahead. We maintain our commitment to investing in areas that are critical to our business and ensure our long-term success.”

The report added that some of the people who were fired had worked on Google’s annual Google Cloud Next which was held in April this year.

Just last month, it was rumoured that Google had fired at least 200 employees from its core team. It even announced the relocation of some roles to India and Mexico. The Core unit, responsible for building the technical backbone of Google's flagship products and ensuring users' online safety, saw a restructuring.

Asim Husain, Google's Vice President of Developer Ecosystem, communicated the layoffs to his team via email, marking it as the largest planned reduction for his team this year. He emphasised the company's intention to maintain its global presence while expanding in high-growth locations to operate closer to partners and developer communities.

To keep up with Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure when it comes to AI, Google is facing intense competition.

