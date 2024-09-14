Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore to vote in US elections from space, but who will get their ballot?

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore will cast their votes in the upcoming U.S. presidential election from a place few voters have ever been: 250 miles above Earth.

The veteran astronauts, currently stationed at the International Space Station (ISS), confirmed their plans during a press conference. Unable to return due to delays with their Boeing Starliner mission, they will miss the chance to vote in person on November 5th.

"I sent down my request for a ballot today, as a matter of fact, and they should get it to us in a couple of weeks," Wilmore shared, emphasizing the ease with which NASA facilitates voting from space. "It’s a very important role that we all play as citizens to be included in those elections, and NASA makes it very easy for us to do that. We’re excited for that opportunity."

Williams echoed Wilmore’s sentiment, stating, "It’s a very important duty, and I’m looking forward to voting from space."

The astronauts did not reveal whether they would vote for former President Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris, but the opportunity to vote from space has been a reality for NASA personnel since 1997. That year, astronaut David Wolf became the first American to vote from space aboard the Mir Space Station. More recently, in 2020, NASA astronaut Kate Rubins also cast her ballot from the ISS.

Williams and Wilmore have been living aboard the ISS since June, following what was initially supposed to be an 8-day mission aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft. The mission was extended after numerous helium leaks caused thruster malfunctions, preventing their return. NASA has since announced that their return will be delayed until February 2025, when they are expected to hitch a ride back on a SpaceX spacecraft.

Reflecting on the extended stay, Williams noted, "A test flight means that we’re probably going to find some stuff... We’ve done as much as we can to look at the envelope that we’re going to operate in, but this is the first time we’ve had humans in space in Starliner, and we did find stuff. We made the right decisions, and we’re here, and that’s how things go in this business."

Wilmore also remained optimistic, saying, "Absolutely not," when asked if they were disappointed by the extended mission. "We are tasked and we learn and we train to handle all types of situations. And this is not just at NASA, this is something Suni and I have done for an entire career. Whatever it is, we’re going to do the very best job we can do every single day because that’s what the folks who do this type of job have to do."

As they continue their mission aboard the ISS with seven other astronauts, the duo remains focused on their responsibilities, embodying the resilience and adaptability that have marked their careers.