Sunita Williams awaits SpaceX ride home in 2025: Here's how to watch LIVE Boeing Starliner's return from Space Station without her

The Starliner spacecraft, carrying NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, launched on June 5 for its first crewed flight. However, technical issues, including helium leaks and problems with reaction control thrusters, arose during the mission.

Prioritising astronaut safety, NASA decided on August 24 to return Starliner to Earth without its crew. Wilmore and Williams will remain on the space station and return in February 2025 aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.

NASA will provide comprehensive live coverage of Boeing's Starliner spacecraft as it departs from the International Space Station and returns to Earth. The uncrewed spacecraft is scheduled to land at White Sands Space Harbor in New Mexico.

Departure and Landing Schedule (IST)

Undocking: Saturday, September 7, at 3:34 AM IST

Targeted Landing: Saturday, September 7, at 9:33 AM IST

Live Coverage

NASA's live coverage will be available on NASA+, the NASA app, and the agency's website. Live streams can also be accessed on YouTube and other social media platforms.

Stay tuned for live updates as Boeing's Starliner spacecraft embarks on its journey back to Earth.