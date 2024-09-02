Sunita Williams' return to Earth: Meet the two NASA astronauts that will bring Williams back

NASA has officially announced the final crew that will depart on the SpaceX Crew-9 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) in late September. This spacecraft and crew will also bring back astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who have been aboard the ISS since June. The mission will be led by seasoned NASA astronaut Nick Hague, alongside Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, who will be making his first trip to space.

According to NASA, the SpaceX Crew-9 mission, now set for launch no earlier than Tuesday, September 24, 2024, is unique in that it will carry only two crew members instead of the originally planned four. Hague will serve as the mission commander, while Gorbunov will take on the role of mission specialist. This change comes after NASA decided to return Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft to Earth uncrewed, following technical issues that prevented it from safely bringing Williams and Wilmore back.

The reduction in crew size allows for the safe return of Williams and Wilmore, who will travel back to Earth with Hague and Gorbunov in February 2025, after completing their extended mission on the ISS.

Nick Hague

Nick Hague, an active-duty colonel in the US Space Force, brings a wealth of experience to this mission. This will be Hague’s third spaceflight and his second mission to the ISS. With 203 days already logged in space, Hague is no stranger to the challenges of space travel. His previous missions include a dramatic in-flight abort during a Soyuz launch in 2018 and a successful six-month stay on the ISS during Expeditions 59 and 60, where he conducted three spacewalks.

NASA claims Hague’s extensive experience, particularly his work on the Boeing Starliner Program and his expertise in space station operations, makes him an ideal leader for this critical mission.

Aleksandr Gorbunov

Aleksandr Gorbunov, a Roscosmos cosmonaut, will be making his debut in space with the Crew-9 mission. Gorbunov, who hails from the Kursk region in Russia, has an engineering background with a focus on spacecraft and upper stages. Before becoming a cosmonaut in 2018, he worked as an engineer for Rocket Space Corp. Energia, supporting launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

NASA claims despite this being his first spaceflight, Gorbunov’s engineering expertise and training have prepared him well for the mission. His role as mission specialist will be crucial in supporting the technical operations aboard the ISS, particularly as part of the Expedition 72 crew.

NASA’s decision to fly only two crew members on this mission was not taken lightly. Joe Acaba, NASA’s chief astronaut, had to carefully balance the need for an experienced commander with the necessity of maintaining an integrated crew capable of handling all ISS operations, including those that require expertise in Russian systems.

Zena Cardman and Stephanie Wilson, the two astronauts originally slated to join the Crew-9 mission, have been reassigned to future missions. Both have expressed their confidence in Hague and Gorbunov, affirming their commitment to the success of the mission and their continued support for their crewmates.

The mission ahead

Once aboard the ISS, Hague and Gorbunov will join the Expedition 72 crew, which includes Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore, fellow NASA astronaut Don Pettit, and Roscosmos cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner. The team will continue conducting scientific research and maintenance activities as part of the station’s ongoing mission.

As the Crew-9 mission prepares for its September launch, the focus remains on the safe and successful return of Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore. With Nick Hague and Aleksandr Gorbunov leading the way, NASA is confident that this mission will be a success, bringing their astronauts back home after nearly eight months in space.