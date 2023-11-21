‘Surprises are bad’: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Sam Altman’s probable return to OpenAI

The abrupt departure of Sam Altman from OpenAI has sparked a whirlwind of negotiations and power plays. Reports have now emerged indicating that Altman, along with co-founder Greg Brockman, might consider a return to OpenAI under specific conditions. Sources close to the matter have disclosed to The Verge that Altman and Brockman are open to rejoining the company, but only if the board members responsible for Altman's dismissal step aside. Microsoft's involvement in this saga has added another layer of complexity, as CEO Satya Nadella addressed the issue in recent media appearances.

During appearances on CNBC and Bloomberg TV, Nadella remained tight-lipped about Altman's potential role at Microsoft and whether the 700-strong workforce from OpenAI would follow suit. He indicated that these decisions rested with the OpenAI board, emphasising Microsoft's commitment to partnership while leaving the door open for multiple outcomes.

Nadella hinted at the need for governance changes within OpenAI, implying that Microsoft might seek a seat on the board. He emphasised the importance of transparency and collaboration, expressing the necessity for dialogue and changes in governance.

“We definitely will want some governance changes. Surprises are bad and we just want to make sure that things are done in a way that will allow us to continue to partner well,” Nadella told Bloomberg in an interview.

On Altman’s return to Open AI, Nadella said, “That’s for OpenAI board and management and the employees to choose. [Microsoft] chose to explicitly partner with OpenAI. That depends on the people at OpenAI staying there or coming to Microsoft, so I’m open to both options.”

The anticipated mass departure of OpenAI employees, including key figures like Ilya Sutskever, has intensified pressure on the board. Altman's rallying cry on social media, signalling unity among the employees, adds to the mounting challenge faced by the remaining board members.

Tensions within OpenAI remain palpable, with employees expressing dissent and non-cooperation towards the newly appointed CEO. The power struggle continues, with the majority of the workforce advocating for the resignation of the board.

Meanwhile, the incoming CEO, Emmett Shear, co-founder of Twitch, faces obstacles in obtaining detailed documentation justifying Altman's dismissal. Plans to hire an independent investigator aim to shed light on the events leading up to this pivotal moment for the company.

Altman, in his public statements, highlighted the importance of OpenAI's continuity while hinting at a commitment from Microsoft. However, questions loom regarding the feasibility of ensuring OpenAI's thriving amidst the potential migration of employees to Microsoft.

