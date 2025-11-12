Swiggy expands Crew, its concierge-style travel and lifestyle service to major Indian cities

Swiggy, best known for revolutionising food and grocery delivery in India, is now moving deeper into lifestyle services with its concierge app, Crew. Initially launched as a pilot, Crew is now available across Bengaluru, Mumbai, and the NCR region, signalling the company’s growing ambition to become a one-stop platform for premium, on-demand assistance.

Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Food Delivery at Swiggy, shared an update on LinkedIn about the app’s progress, highlighting how users are increasingly using Crew to streamline both everyday errands and exclusive experiences. From securing hard-to-get restaurant reservations and organising gifts to handling Aadhaar updates, travel itineraries, birthday parties and airport transfers, Crew aims to simplify modern living for busy urban consumers.

Kapoor’s post reflects a larger lifestyle trend in India, where time-pressed professionals are turning to concierge-style services that merge AI-powered convenience with personalised human support. He noted that such services cater to an emerging audience that values experience and efficiency over effort.

Phani Kishan Addepalli, Co-founder of Swiggy, also posted about Crew, calling it “Swiggy’s boldest step yet towards becoming the operating system for modern living.” He added that the service is already redefining convenience for early users across India, pointing to Swiggy’s growing ecosystem approach.