Swiggy One Lite membership launched with free delivery and other benefits; price and other details here

Food-delivery platform Swiggy has unveiled ‘Swiggy One Lite’. The platform claims it is a cost-effective variant of its current membership program, Swiggy One. The platfrom claims that this program is the only one in the country that provides benefits across food, grocery, and pick-up and drop services. The new membership is priced at Rs 99 for three months, Swiggy One Lite offers a benefits including free deliveries, exclusive offers, and discounts.

Price and benefits

The launch price of the membership is set at Rs 99 for three months. The platform claims that an average Swiggy One Lite user can expect at least a six-fold return on their membership investment across food delivery, Instamart, and Genie services.

Key advantages of Swiggy One Lite:

A 3-month Swiggy One Lite membership allows users to avail 10 free deliveries on food orders above Rs 149 and on Instamart orders above Rs 199.

Members can also enjoy up to 30% extra discounts at over 20,000+ restaurants in addition to the regular offers.

A 10% discount on Swiggy Genie deliveries over Rs 60 is another perk for One Lite members.

Anurag Panganamamula, Vice President of Revenue and Growth at Swiggy, stated, “At Swiggy, we’re continually exploring innovative ways to actualize our mission of convenience. With 9 out of 10 Swiggy One members using two or more services, it stands as one of the country’s most valuable membership programs. Following a successful B2B launch with leading players, we’re thrilled to introduce Swiggy One Lite on our platform as an economical alternative designed to deliver value to our customers.”

This latest announcement comes after Swiggy’s successful collaboration with major brand partners in the telecom and banking sectors. These brands have been bundling the Swiggy One Lite membership with their products to offer their customers a membership program and introduce them to some perks on Swiggy.

Zomato Gold

Zomato currently offers its Gold membership to users which provides benefits like Free Delivery at all restaraunts under 10 km on orders about Rs 199.

The platform also provides an 'on-time guarantee' on select restaurants. If the delivery agent does not drop the order in the stipulated time, the user can get a coupon of up to 100% of the order value.

Extra offers and rush hour access: The Gold members also get extra offers on select restaurants as well as access to more restaurants during times of high demand.

Zomato also offers benefits for dining and access to Zomato Legends, their intercity food delivery service.

