Swiggy sets Guinness World Record with largest vada pav delivery of 11,000 units in single order

Swiggy collaborated with the makers of the upcoming film Singham Again to set a new Guinness World Record for the largest vada pav delivery in a single order. The record was achieved by delivering 11,000 vada pavs to children from schools supported by the Robin Hood Army, an NGO focused on fighting hunger through surplus food distribution.

Swiggy executed the large-scale order using its newly launched Swiggy XL Fleet, a fleet of electric vehicles designed for bulk deliveries, in partnership with Singham Again stars Ajay Devgn and director Rohit Shetty. The vada pavs, provided by Mumbai vendor MM Mithaiwala, were distributed across several locations in the city, including Robin Hood Army-supported schools in Bandra, Juhu, Andheri East, Malad, and Borivali.

The event began at Airport High School & Junior College in Vile Parle, where Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, and Swiggy Co-founder Phani Kishan marked the record-breaking delivery.

“In our 10 years, Swiggy has delivered millions of vada pavs across Mumbai and other cities. Now, we’re going XL by teaming up with Singham Again to set a Guinness World Record for the largest single order of vada pavs,” said Phani Kishan, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer, Swiggy. “This event captures Swiggy’s commitment to delivering all types of orders, big or small, and celebrates Mumbai’s iconic street food.”

Rohit Shetty added, “We are pleased to have collaborated with Swiggy for this record-breaking delivery, bringing food to children. Just like Singham’s larger-than-life persona, this initiative aims to achieve something meaningful.”

The delivery was facilitated by Swiggy's new XL Fleet, which the company claims is designed for high-volume orders with efficiency and sustainability. Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) manufactured the electric vehicles, while Moeving Urban Technologies Ltd. operated the fleet on the ground.