Swiggy unveils ‘Drops’, bringing limited-time exclusive dishes from India’s top food creators

Swiggy has launched ‘Drops’, a first-of-its-kind feature designed to bring an extra layer of excitement to food delivery by offering limited-edition, chef-curated dishes for a short window and in limited quantities.

The new feature spotlights collaborations with some of the country’s most popular chefs and cult-favourite restaurants. Among the first partners are Le15 Patisserie by Pooja Dhingra, Smash Guys by AB Gupta, Aubree, Ciclo Café, Louis Burger, Good Flippin’s Burgers, TwentySeven Bakehouse, and Espressos AnyDay. Each “drop” is a timed event where exclusive recipes, never available on regular menus, are released on Swiggy. Users can register their interest in advance via the app, and once slots fill up, a waitlist comes into play. As the drop time nears, Swiggy sends out reminders to ensure fans don’t miss out, adding a sense of urgency and anticipation.

“Drops is designed for urgency and exclusivity. With Drops, we’re turning food ordering into something exciting, rare, and delicious. It gives our users a chance to try something completely new, created by the chefs and brands they love, and available only on Swiggy,” said Sidharth Bhakoo, Chief Business Officer, Swiggy Food Marketplace. “For our restaurant partners, it’s a powerful way to generate buzz, test innovative food recipes, and create lasting connections with their communities in a fresh, memorable way.”

For restaurant partners, the feature is more than just a marketing tool. Kishore Kumar, Founder of Aubree, highlighted, “The ‘Drops’ feature created serious buzz for us as it got people talking, ordering, and sharing. The sense of exclusivity made it an instant crowd favourite. In fact, we saw a 58% increase in orders compared to the same day the previous week.” Kumar added, “Thanks to Swiggy, every drop feels like a celebration. Here’s to more flavour, more fun, and more foodie joy. So, what’s next: bigger, bolder Drops!”

AB Gupta, Co-founder of Smash Guys, also shared, “The response for ‘Drops’ was nothing short of phenomenal, we clocked over 100 orders within the first 10 minutes! Customers were clearly excited by the novelty of the format, and it gave them a reason to engage with Smash Guys in a fresh, memorable way. It wasn’t just about ordering food—it became an experience.”