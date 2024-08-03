Tata Electronics holds ground breaking ceremony of chip assembly and testing plant in Assam

Tata Electronics held the ground breaking ceremony (‘Bhoomi Poojan’) of its chip assembly and testing unit in Assam on August 3. The event was attended by Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Tata Sons’ Chairman N Chandrasekaran, according to the statement.

Chandrasekaran conveyed best wishes from Ratan Tata to the residents of Assam on this momentous occasion. The Tata Sons Chairman thanked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union minister Ashwani Vaishnav for helping speed up the project, which he said will provide job opportunities to 27,000 and will also open immense avenues for creating a future ready and knowledge base electronics value chain.

“Tata Group is proud to spearhead the advanced electronics ecosystem in India under the visionary leadership of Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The innovation driven industry will propel Assam in the global electronics global supply chain ecosystem. Tata Group has strong ties with Assam and 60,000 employees of the Group are working here in various industries,” Chandrasekaran said in his address.

In February, the Union Cabinet had approved proposals of three semiconductor plants of which two were in Gujarat and one in Assam, for an estimated cost of Rs 1.26 lakh crore.

The proposals included India’s first semiconductor fabrication plant or fab by Tata Electronics and Taiwan’s Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. (PSMC) in Gujarat’s Dholera at a projected cost of Rs 91,000 crore.

The Tata facility in Jagiroad, Assam, will be built with an investment outlay of Rs 27,000 crore and is expected to generate over 27,000 direct and indirect jobs in the region.

The construction of the facility is scheduled to start this year with the first phase of the facility becoming operational by mid-2025 and will provide an immense boost to industrialisation in North-East India.

Former chairman of Tata Group, Rata Tata has said, “The investments being made in Assam transform the state in complex treatment for cancer care. Today, the state government of Assam in partnership with the Tata group will make Assam a major player in sophisticated semiconductors. This new development will put Assam on the global map. We wish to thank the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma for his support and vision that has made all this possible.”