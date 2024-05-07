Tata Electronics starts exporting semiconductor chip samples from Bengaluru centre: Report

Tata Electronics has reportedly started exporting limited quantities of semiconductor chips packaged at its Bengaluru-based research and development centre. This move is expected to give a boost to India’s semiconductor ecosystem.

According to a report in The Economic Times, these packaged chips are being shipped to the company’s partners in Japan, the US and Europe. A person in the know said that the packaged chips from Tata Electronics are being sent to customers outside the country, and that the company is expanding its customer base.

Another source said that the company is nearing the final stages in the designing process for integrated circuits and printed circuit boards of semiconductor chips in 28, 40, 55, 65 nanometre. Some of these chips will be sent to select customers to obtain feedback for testing and improvement. Commercial production of the same is reportedly scheduled for 2027.

The chips packaged by Tata Electronics can be used in multiple products as they have not been built for a specific purpose.

The export comes as Tata Group is laying the groundwork for its new chip-packaging unit in Assam’s Morigaon, and a $10 billion chip foundry at Dholera in Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had virtually laid the foundation stone for the Tata Group's Rs 27,000-crore indigenous Semiconductor Assembly & Test Facility at Jagiroad in Assam’s Morigaon district in March this year.

Meanwhile, Tata Electronics, with Taiwan’s Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC), is building India’s first AI-enabled state-of-the-art fab in Dholera. It will manufacture chips for applications such as power management IC, display drivers, microcontrollers (MCU) and high-performance computing logic. The fab will have a manufacturing capacity of up to 50,000 wafers per month and the first chip will come out from the facility before the end of 2026.

