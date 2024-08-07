Tata Motors launches Curvv.ev at Rs 17.49 lakh: New electric SUV to compete with upcoming Hyundai Creta EV

Tata Motors has officially launched the Curvv.ev, a new electric vehicle, along with its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart. However, the prices of petrol and diesel variants will be announced on September 2. The Curvv.ev is positioned above the Nexon.ev in terms of both price and size, creating a new category of electric mid-size SUVs. This segment is expected to become highly competitive with the upcoming launch of rivals like the Creta EV. The new Curvv.ev starts at a price of Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Variants and Pricing:



Tata Curvv.ev complete pricing

Tata Curvv.ev charging and range

The Curvv.ev can charge from 10% to 80% in just 40 minutes. A quick 15-minute charge can provide a range of 150 kilometres. The car can offer a claimed driving range of up to 585 km (for the higher variants).

The car can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.6 seconds. It is equipped with six airbags and has a water-wading capacity of 450mm, ensuring safety in various driving conditions. The Curvv.ev comes with Hill Hold feature across all variants. The Curvv.ev offers a boot space of 500 litres and also includes a front trunk for additional storage.

Tata Curvv.ev

The Tata Curvv.ev is designed to handle Indian roads efficiently. It features 215/55 R18 wheels and a ground clearance of 190mm. The vehicle maintains a 50:50 weight distribution and has a lower centre of gravity by 60mm, enhancing stability and control. Additionally, it has a flatter roll axis for better roll control and a water wading depth of 450mm.

The Curvv.ev boasts a reinforced body structure. It is capable of achieving a BNCAP 5-star rating, with 13% of its body-in-white (BIW) composed of advanced high-strength steel. The BIW also includes 39% high-strength steel by weight. The vehicle offers over 45% higher torsional stiffness compared to typical mid-size SUVs, ensuring greater durability and safety.

The Tata Curvv.ev creates a new interesting segment in India. It tries to solves the ecosystem-related drawbacks by introducing a new expansive charging network. The car also gets a new application that will help tracking the charger network, range and other features in the car.

Tata has also introduced Tata.ev Originals, which is a range of accessories that are built for Tata EVs. The accessories can also be financed during the purchase. A lot of these accessories will also be available for the ICE-variant. The company is offering various accessory packages.