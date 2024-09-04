Tata Motors revises EV range certifications: Claimed range of Curvv EV, Nexon EV And Punch EV reduced; here's why

Tata Motors has announced revised range certifications for its electric car lineup, following updated guidelines issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). The new guidelines mandate a more comprehensive testing cycle that includes both urban and extra-urban driving conditions, providing a more realistic assessment of EV range.

Previously, EVs in India were tested only for the urban portion (P1) of the Modified Indian Driving Cycle (MIDC). The revised guidelines now require manufacturers to test and declare range values using both the urban (P1) and extra-urban (P2) portions of the MIDC, resulting in more accurate range estimates.

In addition to the revised MIDC range, Tata Motors has also introduced a "C75" range figure, which represents the near real-world driving range that 75% of customers can expect. This data is based on the company's analysis of over 165,000 electric cars sold to date.

A Tata Motors statement said, "Tata.ev welcomes this progressive step towards enhancing transparency and customer awareness regarding EV range. Accordingly, starting 10th September 2024, Tata.ev will report the range certified for all its EVs from MIDC’s P1+P2 (Urban + Extra Urban) test. In addition, to further improve customer understanding, Tata.ev with its C75 range disclosure, will continue to voluntarily share the near real-world driving range that 75% of customers can expect to enjoy based on the historic usage data gained from an impressive 4 billion kilometres cumulatively covered on Indian roads by 1.65 lakh+ Tata.ev cars and SUVs."

Revised Range Figures

Tata Curvv EV:

55 kWh variant: MIDC range revised to 502 km (from 585 km); C75 range: 400-425 km.

45 kWh variant: MIDC range revised to 430 km (from 502 km); C75 range: Up to 350 km.

Tata Nexon EV:

40.5 kWh variant: MIDC range revised to 390 km (from 465 km).

30 kWh variant: MIDC range revised to 275 km (from 325 km).

Tata Punch EV:

35 kWh variant: MIDC range revised to 365 km.

25 kWh variant: MIDC range revised to 265 km.

Tata Tiago EV:

24 kWh variant: MIDC range revised to 275 km (from 315 km).

19.2 kWh variant: MIDC range revised to 221 km (from 250 km).