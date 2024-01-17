Tata Punch.ev launched in India at Rs 10.99 lakh with range of up to 415 km; check details

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEM), a subsidiary of Tata Motors, has launched the Punch.ev. It is powered by the advanced Pure EV architecture – acti.ev. The car is available at an introductory starting price of Rs 10.99 lakh. The vehicle is available in three variants - Smart, Adventure, and Empowered.

The Punch.ev uses a design and silhouette similar to the conventional model with an upright stance. It will be available at all Tata Motors showrooms authorized for EV sales and Tata.ev stores across the country.

Tata Punch.ev Range and Battery

The Punch.ev comes with two battery pack options - a 25 kWh pack offering an MIDC range of 315 km, and a 35 kWh option, which offers an MIDC range of 421 km. These battery pack options are complemented with two e-Drive options, a 60kW Permanent Magnet Synchronous AC Motor, producing 114Nm and a 90kW Permanent Magnet Synchronous AC Motor with 190Nm of torque.

The Punch.ev Long Range (LR) is available with the option of a 3.3kW and a 7.2 kW AC fast charger that can be installed either at home or at the workplace. With DC Fast Charging capability, it can be fast charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in 56 minutes from any 50 kW DC fast charger.

The Punch.ev also offers a high-tech in-cabin feel, integrating two screens — a 26cm high-definition infotainment by HARMAN display alongside a 26cm digital cockpit. The Punch.ev also offers connectivity with multiple voice assistants, including the Native “Hey Tata” assistant with 200+ commands in 6 languages, Alexa, Siri for Apple users and Google Assistant for Android users.

The connected car experience is elevated further with the ZConnect Connected Car Technology with smartwatch connectivity offered as standard. With distinctive features such as a smart charging indicator, bi-functional LEDs, and a welcome and goodbye signature, the Punch.ev is set to redefine the EV market in India.

