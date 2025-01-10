Tata Tiago 2025 & Tiago EV: Exciting new features unveiled

Tata Motors has introduced the 2025 models of its popular Tiago and Tiago EV hatchbacks, featuring a range of updates to enhance their appeal ahead of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. With refreshed styling, upgraded features, and a focus on technology, the two models aim to strengthen Tata’s presence in the entry-level and electric vehicle markets.

Pricing and Variants

The 2025 Tata Tiago petrol variant is priced between ₹5 lakh and ₹7.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The iCNG version starts at ₹6 lakh and goes up to ₹8.20 lakh. Meanwhile, the Tiago EV, with its electric powertrain, is priced from ₹7.99 lakh to ₹11.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tiago petrol is available in five trims – XE, XM, XT, XZ, and XZ Plus, alongside a crossover-inspired NRG version based on the XZ trim. The Tiago EV comes in three trims – XE, XT, and XZ Plus.

New Features

Both the Tiago and Tiago EV now come equipped with several notable updates:

Interior and Infotainment: The highlight is a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The cabin gets a grey-beige dashboard, dual-tone seat upholstery, and a redesigned digital instrument cluster.

Design Updates: LED headlights, a shark fin antenna, and a new twin-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo are standard across both models.

Safety Enhancements: Electronic stability control (ESC) has been introduced, adding an extra layer of security for drivers and passengers.

The Tiago EV further distinguishes itself with a redesigned front grille, aerodynamically designed 14" wheel covers, and EV-specific badges on the front doors. Additionally, top-spec EV trims include features such as a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, a six-way adjustable driver’s seat, and cruise control.

Retained Powertrains

Mechanically, the Tiago remains unchanged. The petrol variant continues to feature the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine, while the Tiago EV offers two battery pack options: a 19.2 kWh unit for a claimed range of 250km and a 24 kWh pack for a range of 315km, making it a practical choice for city commuters and long-distance travellers alike.

Lineup Optimisation

Tata Motors has streamlined its Tiago lineup, discontinuing several variants, including the XT(O), XT Rhythm, XT NRG, and XZ(O)+ trims in the petrol and CNG range, as well as the XZ+ trim for the Tiago EV.

Showcase at Bharat Mobility Global Expo

The refreshed Tiago and Tiago EV will be part of Tata Motors’ display at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Other models, such as the production-ready Harrier EV and Sierra EV, will also share the spotlight, further underscoring the company’s commitment to sustainable mobility solutions.