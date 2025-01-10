Tata Tiago 2025 & Tiago EV: Exciting new features unveiled

Tata Motors has introduced the 2025 models of its popular Tiago and Tiago EV hatchbacks, featuring a range of updates to enhance their appeal ahead of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. With refreshed styling, upgraded features, and a focus on technology, the two models aim to strengthen Tata’s presence in the entry-level and electric vehicle markets.
Pricing and Variants
The 2025 Tata Tiago petrol variant is priced between ₹5 lakh and ₹7.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The iCNG version starts at ₹6 lakh and goes up to ₹8.20 lakh. Meanwhile, the Tiago EV, with its electric powertrain, is priced from ₹7.99 lakh to ₹11.14 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Tiago petrol is available in five trims – XE, XM, XT, XZ, and XZ Plus, alongside a crossover-inspired NRG version based on the XZ trim. The Tiago EV comes in three trims – XE, XT, and XZ Plus.
New Features
Both the Tiago and Tiago EV now come equipped with several notable updates:
The Tiago EV further distinguishes itself with a redesigned front grille, aerodynamically designed 14" wheel covers, and EV-specific badges on the front doors. Additionally, top-spec EV trims include features such as a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, a six-way adjustable driver’s seat, and cruise control.
Retained Powertrains
Mechanically, the Tiago remains unchanged. The petrol variant continues to feature the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine, while the Tiago EV offers two battery pack options: a 19.2 kWh unit for a claimed range of 250km and a 24 kWh pack for a range of 315km, making it a practical choice for city commuters and long-distance travellers alike.
Lineup Optimisation
Tata Motors has streamlined its Tiago lineup, discontinuing several variants, including the XT(O), XT Rhythm, XT NRG, and XZ(O)+ trims in the petrol and CNG range, as well as the XZ+ trim for the Tiago EV.
Showcase at Bharat Mobility Global Expo
The refreshed Tiago and Tiago EV will be part of Tata Motors’ display at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Other models, such as the production-ready Harrier EV and Sierra EV, will also share the spotlight, further underscoring the company’s commitment to sustainable mobility solutions.
For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today