Kia India unveils 'Syros' as the new Kia 2.0 SUV; watch first teaser

Kia is set to expand its footprint in India’s SUV market with the launch of the Kia Syros—the first SUV under the company's new Kia 2.0 strategy. This model is expected to blend modern design, advanced technology, and mythological heritage, as it targets India’s premium mass-market SUV segment. Here’s what to know.



Since the success of the Seltos, Kia has steadily grown in India, positioning itself as a strong player in the premium SUV segment. Building on this, the company recently introduced the flagship EV9 electric SUV and the Carnival premium MPV in the Asian market. Both models have reinforced Kia's position in India’s upscale vehicle segment, paving the way for the Kia Syros under the 2.0 strategy.

Related Articles

What is the Kia Syros?

The Syros will be Kia’s next big launch in India. Kia chose a mythologically inspired name, aligning with the vehicle’s bold design and advanced features. Previously rumoured to be called "Clavis," this SUV has been in testing for some time and will be the company’s first mass-market release under its new strategy.

Design and features

Kia is taking a bold design route with the Syros, departing from traditional SUV styling. The Syros is designed with an upright front windshield, chunky body-coloured elements around the B-pillars, and a wrap-around effect near the C-pillar. The rear end sports L-shaped LED tail lights flanking a flat rear windshield, adding to its distinct look.

Some notable design elements include:

Vertically-stacked LED headlights and a unique LED DRL pattern

Flat fascia, tall bonnet, and rugged body cladding

Geometric alloy wheels and roof rails for added style

Interesting creases along the body for a modern, tech-inspired appearance

Expected technology

Kia promises an exciting driving experience with industry-first connected features, aimed at modern, tech-savvy buyers. Although exact powertrain details aren’t available yet, the Syros is expected to offer both internal combustion (ICE) and electric options to meet diverse consumer needs.

For a glimpse of the SYROS design, Kia India has shared a preview video available on YouTube: