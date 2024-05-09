Tata's bigbasket partners with Tanishq and MMTC-PAMP to sell gold and silver coins for Akshaya Tritiya

bigbasket now partnered with Tanishq and MMTC-PAMP for Akshaya Tritiya, offering customers the opportunity to purchase gold and silver coins and bars delivered within 10 minutes.

The partnership aims to provide the convenience of quick commerce paired with a promise of authenticity, and quality. Customers across India can purchase MMTC-PAMP Lakshmi Ganesh (999.9 Purity) Silver Coin, 10 g; MMTC-PAMP Banyan Tree (999.9 Purity) Silver Bar, 10 g; Tanishq 22 Karat Gold Coin, 1 g; and Tanishq 22 Karat Gold Coin With Lakshmi Motif, 1 g for Akshaya Tritiya.

The word 'Akshaya' means 'never diminishing' in Sanskrit, and the day is believed to bring good luck and success. Purchasing gold on Akshaya Tritiya is a popular tradition, thought to bring lasting wealth and prosperity. bigbasket now is offering customers high-quality gold and silver coins for this occasion.

Seshu Kumar Tirumala, Chief Buying and Merchandising Officer at bigbasket, said, "Our collaboration with Tanishq, a trusted name synonymous with quality and craftsmanship in the jewellery industry, ensures that our customers can celebrate Akshaya Tritiya with the finest gold coins, reflecting prosperity and elegance. Additionally, our partnership with MMTC-PAMP, a globally recognized leader in precious metal refining, brings to our customers high-quality silver coins, adding a touch of purity and tradition to their celebrations. All of these will be delivered in 10 minutes.”

Swiggy Instamart to also deliver gold



Swiggy Instamart, another quick commerce platform, has partnered with Malabar Gold & Diamonds and Muthoot Exim (Muthoot Pappachan Group) to offer buyers a chance to purchase gold and silver coins directly on Swiggy Instamart on Akshaya Tritiya on May 10.