TCS offsite employees likely to get 7-8% salary hike this year, 2-4% for onsite staff

Offsite employees at Tata Consultancy Services could be getting a salary hike of 7-8 per cent while onsite staffers can expect 2-4% in 2024-25. These increments will reportedly be effective April 1, according to a Business Standard report.

While TCS has played this down as 'speculation', the report claims the salary increment process is "nearing completion", adding that high performers can expect a raise of 12-15 percent. BT could not independently verify the report.

TCS had a headcount of 603,305 employees as of December 31, 2023.

The firm had in FY24 announced salary hikes in the 6-9 per cent range, with high performers receiving increases of 12-15 per cent.

The company recently announced its intention to increase its workforce, countering speculation about potential downsizing. TCS chief executive officer K Krithivasan has talked about TCS's goal of hiring in 2024 during a NASSCOM session, asserting that there are no plans to curtail recruitment efforts.

Krithivasan in his talk addressed concerns about hiring trends. He said, "As we are already seeing some green-shoots in the economy, we need more people for more work." He affirmed TCS's commitment to its hiring agenda, indicating that while adjustments may be made in the hiring process, there will be no reduction in recruitment initiatives.