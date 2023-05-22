TCS partners with Google Cloud to launch its own TCS Generative AI

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced an expanded partnership with Google Cloud and the launch of a new offering called TCS Generative AI. This offering utilizes Google Cloud's generative AI services to create custom-tailored business solutions that help clients accelerate their growth and transformation.

TCS, with its expertise across various industry verticals and investments in research and innovation, has developed a portfolio of AI-powered solutions in areas such as AIOps, Algo Retail, smart manufacturing, digital twins, and robotics. The company is currently collaborating with clients from multiple industries to explore how generative AI can provide value in their specific business contexts.

The new offering combines Google Cloud's Generative AI tools, including Vertex AI, Generative AI Application Builder, and Model Garden, with TCS's own solutions. TCS will leverage its client-specific knowledge, design thinking, and agile development processes to collaborate with clients, rapidly prototype ideas, and build full-fledged transformation solutions with enhanced time to value.

These collaborative efforts will take place at TCS Pace Ports, the company's co-innovation hubs located in New York, Pittsburg, Toronto, Amsterdam, and Tokyo. TCS claims these hubs offer clients the opportunity to engage with academic researchers and startup partners from TCS's extended innovation ecosystem.

TCS has been investing in scaling its expertise in cloud technologies and has over 25,000 engineers certified on Google Cloud. Additionally, the company has trained over 50,000 associates in AI. It plans to earn 40,000 skill badges on Google Cloud Generative AI within the year to meet the anticipated demand for its new offering.

Krishnan Ramanujam, President of Enterprise Growth Group at TCS, emphasized the company's ability to create innovative enterprise-level solutions using generative AI and expressed excitement about the partnership with Google Cloud. Kevin Ichhpurani, Vice President of Global Partner Ecosystems and Channels at Google Cloud, highlighted TCS's expertise in business transformation and their commitment to training thousands of people on Google Cloud Generative AI.

The TCS Google Business Unit offers a wide range of services and solutions, leveraging TCS's contextual knowledge, and Google Cloud's platform capabilities. These offerings include advisory services, cloud-build and security services, applications and data modernization, AI build and deployment services, managed services for hybrid and multi-cloud environments, and industry-specific digital solutions.

TCS is dedicated to providing cloud-native services and solutions across new technologies such as generative AI, intelligent edge-to-core, and blockchain. The company has received recognition from Google Cloud, including awards for comprehensive solutions and being named the 2021 Industry Solution Partner of the Year for Retail, the 2021 Global Diversity & Inclusion Partner of the Year, and the 2020 Breakthrough Partner of the Year.