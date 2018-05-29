Tech companies dominate BrandZ list of top 10 most valuable brands in the world

BrandZ conducts a global survey which ranks companies according to their brand value. The report is published annually. The Global Top 100 Most Valuable Brands comprise sectors like technology, automobile, retail, personal care and more. The latest ranking shows a clear dominance of tech brands in the top 10 list.

The top position in the list is claimed by internet giant Google, followed by Apple and Amazon. Microsoft bagged the fourth position followed by Tencent. Amazon is the only non-tech company among the top five.

Google's brand value is pegged at $302,063 million which is 23 per cent higher than last year. Apple came a close second with a total of $300,595 million which is a 28 per cent bump from last year's valuation.

Amazon and the other three brands are far from the top two in terms of brand value but they have shown tremendous year on year growth.

Amazon's brand showed a growth of 49 per cent with a total brand value of $207,594 million. Microsoft, another major tech company that has been increasingly focusing on cloud technology showed a growth of 40 per cent and is valued at $200,987 million.

Tencent is the only non-American company in the top five which also showed the maximum growth at 65 per cent. The Chinese company is heavily invested in major Indian startups. The company's instant messaging application, WeChat is one of the strongest contenders of Facebook's WhatsApp. The company is valued at $178,990 million.

Facebook couldn't make it to the top five and ended up at the sixth position with a total brand value of $162,106.

Indian car company Maruti Suzuki made it to the Top 10 car companies in the world and reserved the ninth position. The report suggests that this growth can be attributed to Maruti's premium dealership Nexa which has managed to create a premium brand while maintaining affordability.

Another new entrant in the top 10 car brands is Tesla which is placed right above Maruti Suzuki at the eighth position. The total value of Indian brands in the BrandZ Global Top 100 is $20.9 million.