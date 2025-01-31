Tech layoffs: Amazon cuts more jobs from various teams to enhance operational efficiency

Amazon has started the year with more layoffs as it continues to cut jobs and simplify its operations.

On Wednesday, the company confirmed that it had laid off employees from its communications and corporate responsibility department, which includes its sustainability team, according to The Seattle Times. Amazon did not say how many workers were affected.

This comes shortly after Amazon cut 200 jobs from its stores division, which manages its online marketplace. Earlier this month, the company also announced it would close seven warehouses in Quebec, Canada, affecting 1,700 employees.

The latest layoffs are part of Amazon’s ongoing effort to reduce management layers and speed up decision-making. CEO Andy Jassy has been working to streamline the company since taking over in 2021.

Amazon made its biggest job cuts in 2022 and 2023, laying off at least 27,000 employees across different departments. Since then, it has been making smaller, targeted cuts in various parts of the business.

Amazon spokesperson Brad Glasser said the recent job cuts would help the company move faster and bring teams closer to customers.

In September, Jassy said Amazon had too many managers, which was making work less efficient. He asked teams to reduce the number of managers compared to regular employees to speed up work and decision-making.

At the same time, Amazon also ended its flexible remote work policy, requiring employees to work from the office five days a week. Some workers believe this was meant to encourage resignations instead of layoffs, but Amazon has denied this claim.

Amazon said employees who lost their jobs would receive 60 days of pay and benefits, along with severance packages. Some employees in the communications and corporate responsibility department are being asked to relocate, and Amazon will provide support for their move.