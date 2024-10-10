Tech millionaire, anti-aging enthusiast Bryan Johnson teases visit to India

Bryan Johnson, the tech entrepreneur renowned for his ambitious anti-aging pursuits, has sparked curiosity with a cryptic social media post hinting at a potential visit to India. On October 9, Johnson tweeted, "Thinking about visiting India #मरनामत," which translates to "Don't die" in Hindi. The enigmatic message has triggered a wave of speculation and reactions among his followers.

Johnson, who made his fortune by founding the payments company Braintree—sold to PayPal for $800 million in 2013—has since dedicated his life to reversing aging. He reportedly spends $2 million annually on a rigorous anti-aging regimen, which includes medical diagnostics, treatments, and lifestyle modifications. His efforts have gained attention worldwide, with claims that his regimen has provided him with the lung capacity of an 18-year-old, the heart of a 37-year-old, and the skin of a 28-year-old.

Thinking about visiting India #मरनामत — Bryan Johnson /dd (@bryan_johnson) October 9, 2024

The tweet has generated various interpretations, with some social media users suggesting that Johnson's visit to India might involve collaborations or research in the anti-aging field. Others have humorously offered travel tips, recommending regions with better air quality or even the Himalayas for their natural beauty and spiritual appeal.

Johnson's interest in longevity is not merely a personal endeavour; he has also founded the "Don't Die" initiative, aiming to combat aging and death through technological innovation. His potential visit to India could be part of this broader mission, exploring new partnerships and opportunities in the quest for extended youth.