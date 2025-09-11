Tecno Pova Slim 5G review: Slim frame, stylish game, but is it enough?

I’ve been testing the Tecno Pova Slim 5G for almost two weeks now, and honestly, it’s hard not to notice it the moment you pick it up. At just 5.95mm thick and 156g, it feels like holding a credit card, except this one is a full-fledged smartphone. But does this super sleek smartphone deserve your attention? Here's what I think.

Advertisement

Design & Build: Sleek, Light, and Surprisingly Sturdy

The first thing you notice is just how slim and light this phone is. It slides effortlessly into your pocket, and unlike the usual chunky devices these days, I didn’t feel weighed down carrying it around. The back panel is polycarbonate, which keeps it light, but I wish it were slightly more premium, as it is a fingerprint magnet.

I really liked the Dynamic Mood Light on the back, which gives notifications a little flair. It looks like the phone's smiling when the battery percentage is high, and a frown when it's low.

And despite the thinness, Tecno has packed military-grade durability, so I wasn’t really worried about the phone bending or creaking, especially since I carried it in my back pocket most of the time.

Advertisement

Display: Bright, Almost Smooth

The 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen feels good. Tecno's given a 144Hz refresh rate, but scrolling doesn't always feel like it is 144Hz, as some animations are slightly choppy at times. I really appreciated the 4500 nits peak brightness, making this very convenient to use outdoors, and colours pop beautifully.

One thing I really liked was the touch responsiveness. The 240Hz touch sampling rate makes gaming and even casual swiping feel snappy and precise. For a mid-range device, this display punches way above its weight.

Performance: Daily Use Master, But Don’t Push It Too Hard

Under the hood, the phone runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For daily tasks, it’s more than enough. Apps open quickly, multitasking is decent, and I didn’t notice any annoying lag during regular use.

Advertisement

Gaming is where it shows its limits. Light titles ran fine, but if you’re thinking of heavy titles, the Pova Slim 5G might struggle. This is where the competition catches up.

Battery Life: Big Battery, Fast Charging, No Worries

Despite being slim, Tecno has somehow squeezed in a 5160mAh battery. I easily got a full day of usage, sometimes pushing into the next morning. And when it does run low, 45W fast charging gets it back to a usable level in no time. I appreciate this balance, slim phones usually mean compromises, but battery life isn’t one here.

Cameras: Good in the Daylight, Meh in the Dark

The camera setup is basic: a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor at the back, plus a 13MP front camera. In daylight, shots look crisp and detailed with good colour accuracy. Low-light performance? Meh. Noise creeps in, and details suffer. Selfies are fine for social media, but don’t expect to start a photography blog with this.

Software: Slightly Cluttered

Tecno’s HiOS 15 comes with some fun touches like themes, dynamic wallpapers, and the aforementioned Mood Light. But I wasn't a huge fan of the skin here, and the bloatware is a bit annoying. It’s nothing too disruptive, but I spent a few minutes uninstalling apps I didn’t need.

Advertisement

Verdict: Style Over Power, But Still Worth Considering

Here’s the thing, I really enjoyed using this phone. It’s stylish, lightweight, and feels modern. The display is pretty good, battery life is solid, and for everyday use, it’s smooth and reliable. But if you’re a power user or hardcore gamer, the performance might feel underwhelming, and the cameras aren’t class-leading.

At ₹19,999, the Tecno Pova Slim 5G is a good option if you want a phone that looks and feels premium without breaking the bank. It’s more about style and everyday convenience than raw power.