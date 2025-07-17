Tesla Model Y launched in India: Variants, pricing, and features explained

Tesla has officially arrived in India with the launch of its best-selling electric crossover, the Model Y. Available in two rear-wheel-drive (RWD) versions, Standard and Long-Range, the EV starts at ₹59.89 lakh (ex-showroom), with bookings now open in select metro cities.

Here’s a breakdown of what you get with each variant and what extras might bump up the price.

1. Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive (Standard)

Price: ₹59.89 lakh

• Range: 500 km (WLTP)

• 0-100 kmph: 5.9 seconds

• Top Speed: 201 kmph

This version is the more accessible entry point to Tesla ownership. It delivers plenty of electric performance for everyday driving, along with Tesla’s signature minimalist interior and panoramic glass roof. The 500 km range makes it suitable for both city commutes and occasional highway runs.

2. Model Y Long-Range Rear-Wheel Drive

Price: ₹67.89 lakh

• Range: 622 km (WLTP)

• 0-100 kmph: 5.6 seconds

• Top Speed: 201 kmph

For those looking to stretch their kilometres per charge, the Long-Range version offers over 120 km of additional range and marginally quicker acceleration. This variant suits buyers planning regular intercity travel or simply looking for greater range and peace of mind.

Colour and Customisation Costs Extra

Tesla is keeping things modular, but most personalisation options come at a premium.

• Paint Options: ‘Stealth Grey’ is the only no-cost exterior colour. Other shades, including Pearl White Multi-Coat, Deep Blue Metallic, and Ultra Red, will cost between ₹95,000 and ₹1.85 lakh extra.

• Interior Upholstery: The all-black cabin comes standard, while the black-and-white interior theme adds ₹95,000 to the final bill.

• Wheels: Both variants ride on standard 19-inch aero wheels.

Want Full Autonomy? That’ll Be ₹6 Lakh

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) capability — which includes automated lane changes, smart summon, autopark and more — is available in India at an extra cost of ₹6 lakh. While not fully autonomous under Indian laws yet, it adds a futuristic flavour for tech-forward buyers and early adopters.

Minimalist Cabin with Maximum Tech

The dashboard is familiar to anyone who’s seen a Tesla before: a large central touchscreen, no physical buttons, and plenty of storage. Tesla’s software suite, over-the-air updates, and driver-centric user interface remain key highlights. Features like Sentry Mode, Dog Mode, and in-car entertainment (including streaming apps and games) are standard across variants.

Verdict: Who Is It For?

The Model Y RWD variants in India target premium EV buyers looking for brand value, range, and simplicity over complexity. For first-time luxury EV buyers, the Standard RWD offers a good balance of performance and price. The Long-Range variant makes more sense for those who want every kilometre of range Tesla can offer without crossing into dual-motor territory (yet unavailable in India).